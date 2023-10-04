[LISTEN] The importance of humanising gender diversity: 'You have to be you'





Amy Maclver interviews Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist.

Anyone navigating parenting a teenager who is exploring their gender identity will know that it can often be a trying time for both your child and the family.

While some may argue that South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, the lived reality for queer and trans individuals are vastly different.

According to a study conducted by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), 2% of respondents ranked the country's track record of protecting LGBTQ+ rights as 'excellent', four out of 10 said it has a 'good' track record, while an additional four out of 10 said that South Africa's performance was 'mediocre'.

One respondent said: "The LGBTQ+ community in South Africa is blessed to live in a country that has granted us more legal recognition and equality than most other countries. And yet we still face stigmatisation and harassment in most facets of our lives, including pressures to remain closeted out of fear for our physical and emotional well-being."

Trans rights / Pexels: Lisett Kruusimäe

Kotze, a transman, says that it's important to humanise gender diversity and conversations around it.

He says that around 14 or 15-years-old it became clear that the body he was living in didn't reflect who he was on the inside.

Because there wasn't as much information, technology or medicine available during that time, Kotze says that he suppressed who he truly was.

Since starting hormone treatment in 2018, he says that he's never going back as he lives a life that reflects his true identity.

I'm feeling more and more at home and in myself and in my body. Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist

You have to be you. Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist

Kotze says that for many trans individuals, 'coming out' to their family isn't smooth sailing.

He adds that when trans adolescents talk to their families about what they're experiencing, it's often challenged, instead of accepted.

Naturally, this leaves them with a sense of shame and guilt that not only affects them but their future relationships.

Kotze's private practice focuses primarily on gender and sexuality, neurodiversity and sexual health and provides patients with a safe, accepting environment to be who they are.

There's a lot of admin around being trans, let me tell you. Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist

It's such rewarding work...I'm also big on believing my clients when they tell me they are who they are. Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist

