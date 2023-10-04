[LISTEN] The importance of humanising gender diversity: 'You have to be you'
Amy Maclver interviews Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist.
Anyone navigating parenting a teenager who is exploring their gender identity will know that it can often be a trying time for both your child and the family.
While some may argue that South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, the lived reality for queer and trans individuals are vastly different.
According to a study conducted by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), 2% of respondents ranked the country's track record of protecting LGBTQ+ rights as 'excellent', four out of 10 said it has a 'good' track record, while an additional four out of 10 said that South Africa's performance was 'mediocre'.
One respondent said: "The LGBTQ+ community in South Africa is blessed to live in a country that has granted us more legal recognition and equality than most other countries. And yet we still face stigmatisation and harassment in most facets of our lives, including pressures to remain closeted out of fear for our physical and emotional well-being."
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'They Called Me Moffie’ : The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats
RELATED: Identi-TEA offers mental healthcare support to LGBTQI+ youth
RELATED: Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Kotze, a transman, says that it's important to humanise gender diversity and conversations around it.
He says that around 14 or 15-years-old it became clear that the body he was living in didn't reflect who he was on the inside.
Because there wasn't as much information, technology or medicine available during that time, Kotze says that he suppressed who he truly was.
Since starting hormone treatment in 2018, he says that he's never going back as he lives a life that reflects his true identity.
I'm feeling more and more at home and in myself and in my body.Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist
You have to be you.Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist
Kotze says that for many trans individuals, 'coming out' to their family isn't smooth sailing.
He adds that when trans adolescents talk to their families about what they're experiencing, it's often challenged, instead of accepted.
Naturally, this leaves them with a sense of shame and guilt that not only affects them but their future relationships.
Kotze's private practice focuses primarily on gender and sexuality, neurodiversity and sexual health and provides patients with a safe, accepting environment to be who they are.
There's a lot of admin around being trans, let me tell you.Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist
It's such rewarding work...I'm also big on believing my clients when they tell me they are who they are.Elliott Kotze, Counselling Psychologist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Lisett Kruusimäe
More from Lifestyle
Car Feature: Tips you need to know before shopping at a car auction
Buying a car on auction can be risky, but if you go in well-prepared, it can also be extremely rewarding.Read More
The Madonna Squat Challenge is taking TikTok by storm, here’s how to do it
Channeling pop icon Madonna, the unique and challenging routine takes inspiration from the singer’s dance moves during one of her performances.Read More
[WATCH] 'Pet stylist' Mehmet Gunes goes viral for grooming cute canines
Mehmet Gunes' clients are cute when they arrive and even cuter when they leave his salon!Read More
Paris Fashion Week struts pro-aging and no make-up, questioning beauty standards
Paris Fashion Week has celebrated the joy of being natural and authentic - at every age.Read More
Mercury: Shrinking planet is still getting smaller – new research
Researchers say Mercury's radius may have decreased as much as 7km.Read More
Psychedelics + psychotherapy can trigger changes in the brain - study shows how
New research at the level of neurons is untangling how.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator
The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions
Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.Read More