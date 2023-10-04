[WATCH] 'Pet stylist' Mehmet Gunes goes viral for grooming cute canines
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online and interesting topics which includes a dog groomer, Mehmet Gunes who has gone viral.
Skip to 8:56 for this one.
Friedman reports that Gunes is a professional dog groomer who trained in Moscow and now owns a pet styling salon in Istanbul.
Gunes grooms mostly poodles and pomeranians who look like adorable teddy bears at the end, says Friedman.
The dog groomer has garnered more than two million followers on TikTok and over 200,000 on Instagram.
Gunes posts his work online and gets millions of views from one video alone.
If you were wondering, yes, these doggies sit still until they're perfectly styled.
"They are hilarious, cute, and worth the watch" promises Friedman.
See for yourself and be prepared for the cutest things you'll see on the internet today!
Friedman says that she "loves that there are people online who enjoy these types of videos."
And we do too! Imagine... working with the cutest canines and making them cuter - what a job!
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CtUQ_gyMSEP/?hl=en
