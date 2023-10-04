South African broadcaster Kass Naidoo joins Cricket World Cup commentary panel
Robert Marawa catches up with Kass Naidoo, global cricket broadcaster, ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India.
Phenomenal news coming out of India as Mzansi’s very own Kass Naidoo joins the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup commentary panel.
Her first match will be one to remember - the World Cup opener between England and New Zealand.
Going into her 20th year in the industry, Naidoo says she certainly did not expect this.
As a mum of three, married, I was happy with where things were. When I got the call from my agent I had to check again, I was like ‘Are you sure? It feels like I’m reliving my debut, it just feels like I’m reliving history and I’m so grateful.Kass Naidoo, global cricket broadcaster
Naidoo has won the hearts of cricket lovers across the country with her knowledge and in-depth commentary on the sport.
She adds that in South Africa, not many opportunities come to people, let alone women, at the age of 45.
On the global stage it's incredible to be recognised at this level. A 132,000-seat stadium, England vs New Zealand, the replay of the 2019 final, I don’t think it gets bigger than this.Kass Naidoo, global cricket broadcaster
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on Thursday, 5 October at 10:30 am with the first game between England and New Zealand.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : South African broadcaster Kass Naidoo joins Cricket World Cup commentary panel
Source : https://twitter.com/KassNaidoo/status/1624331862096203777/photo/1
