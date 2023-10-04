Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: 'There's a lot at stake for everyone'

4 October 2023 2:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

Robert Marawa chats to former Springboks Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse about the latest from the Bok camp.

On the latest episode of Room Dividers, Robert Marawa is joined by Thando Manana (former Springbok loose forward) and Ashwin Willemse (former Springbok wing).

The trio catch up on the latest news out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup camps, including the Springboks losing another player to injury.

While the Springboks managed a 49–18 win against Tonga over the weekend, it wasn’t as easy a game as everyone thought it would be.

This also marked the official return for Handrè Pollard, replacing Malcolm Marx who was ruled out due to an injury.

RELATED: Pollard, Libbok 'have done enough to justify selection'

While there was constant speculation about what the dynamic would be between Pollard and Manie Libbok, both players proved their worth.

The two players have really shown the distinct difference between who they are in general at number 10 and what they bring to the game. I think one has to really give compliments to the coaching staff to actually have the ability to observe really what are the qualities of each player.

Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

The Springbok camp took another hit this week after Makazole Mapimpi was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament following a cheek and eye socket fracture.

The team called up centre, Lukhanyo Am as a replacement.

RELATED: Am called up after Mapimpi ruled out of Bok RWC campaign

Mapimpi got a hat-trick [against Romania]. It is quite a sad loss, it would have been great to see the likes of Mapimpi with a Lukhanyo Am coming back.

Ashwin Willemse, former Springbok wing

The world champions are on the cusp of making it to the knockout stages in France.

The team is awaiting the outcome of the game between Ireland and Scotland set to take place on Saturday (7 October).

In Pool B, South Africa is in the first position with 15 points, followed by Ireland on 14 and Scotland on 10.

Only the top two in the group will qualify for the quarter-finals and Scotland would need to beat Ireland by a margin of 21 points or more to advance.

It would take an extraordinary result to push South Africa into third place.

A likely quarter-final against either France or New Zealand will follow on the weekend of 14 October.

RELATED: How Scotland can still break South African hearts at the Rugby World Cup

[Scotland] last beat Ireland by more than seven points in 2001. This is 2023, this is Andy Ferrel [Ireland coach] wanting to leave a legacy away from the English crowd so there’s a lot at stake for everyone.

Thando Manana, former Springbok loose forward

Listen to the full discussion above.


This article first appeared on 947 : Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’




4 October 2023 2:18 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

