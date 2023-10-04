Mitchells Plain to Bellville taxi routes go digital with tap-n-go cashless fees





Lester Kiewit speaks to the Imtiyaaz Riley, Founder and CEO of Loop, a Cape Flats-based tech-mobility company about the launch of a tap-n-go cashless system for commuters.

Loop has collaborated with VISA to bring a Tap-to-Phone instant payment solution for minibus-taxi commuters and operators.

The mobile tap-and-go cashless system is available to commuters travelling between Mitchells Plain and Bellville.

Riley says that many commuters already have bank accounts and some have to make stops at the bank during their commute to withdraw money to pay for taxi transportation which is often inconvenient.

How does it work?

The Tap-to-Phone solution complements Loop’s existing Chat-to-Pay feature on WhatsApp.

Commuters can scan the taxi driver’s QR code on WhatsApp, view details, and securely pay using Chat-to-Pay, offering commuters and drivers a seamless process.

Riley says that the service currently has over 4000 active commuters, with many topping up their secure Loop transport wallets for a week or month at a time.

Why Loop works?

Riley says that other digital systems do not work because there's a waiting time to access money immediately.

With Loop, cash is available instantly to pay day-to-day operational costs.

Riley notes that the need for an instant cash model "hasn't been understood by traditional banking apps which hasn't been thought of with the minibus taxi industry in mind."

On a daily basis drivers need to pay gaatjies (sliding door operators), the taxi owners and then take their cut to put food on their tables, says Riley.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.