Mitchells Plain to Bellville taxi routes go digital with tap-n-go cashless fees
Lester Kiewit speaks to the Imtiyaaz Riley, Founder and CEO of Loop, a Cape Flats-based tech-mobility company about the launch of a tap-n-go cashless system for commuters.
Loop has collaborated with VISA to bring a Tap-to-Phone instant payment solution for minibus-taxi commuters and operators.
The mobile tap-and-go cashless system is available to commuters travelling between Mitchells Plain and Bellville.
Riley says that many commuters already have bank accounts and some have to make stops at the bank during their commute to withdraw money to pay for taxi transportation which is often inconvenient.
How does it work?
The Tap-to-Phone solution complements Loop’s existing Chat-to-Pay feature on WhatsApp.
Commuters can scan the taxi driver’s QR code on WhatsApp, view details, and securely pay using Chat-to-Pay, offering commuters and drivers a seamless process.
Riley says that the service currently has over 4000 active commuters, with many topping up their secure Loop transport wallets for a week or month at a time.
Why Loop works?
Riley says that other digital systems do not work because there's a waiting time to access money immediately.
With Loop, cash is available instantly to pay day-to-day operational costs.
Riley notes that the need for an instant cash model "hasn't been understood by traditional banking apps which hasn't been thought of with the minibus taxi industry in mind."
On a daily basis drivers need to pay gaatjies (sliding door operators), the taxi owners and then take their cut to put food on their tables, says Riley.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45529268_hand-of-woman-paying-with-contactless-credit-card-with-nfc-technology-credit-card-reader-payment-ter.html
More from Local
A soggy winter has led to an infestation of bush cockroaches EVERYWHERE!
Are these pests bugging you? You are not alone!Read More
On this day in 1929, Table Mountain Cableway, the world's 5th wonder was founded
On 4 October 1929 the Table Mountain Cableway, one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions in Cape Town, was inaugurated.Read More
Investigation underway after headless body found in Beacon Valley
The body was discovered on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets on Monday night.Read More
Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.Read More
'Billions paid out of med aid members' pockets/savings for day-to-day benefits'
Medical inflation consistently runs higher than consumer price inflation. The Money Show interviews Mark Hyman, CEO of MediCheck, after an analysis of the reasons for this by Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Another fuel price hike hits on Wednesday- bad news for inflation, interest rate
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has confirmed fuel price increases come into effect at midnight.Read More
Bank Zero 'takes on' traditional banks with app-based commercial banking
The zero fees promise extends to its new offering for business and commercial banking says Bank Zero.Read More
Will SASSA beneficiaries receive their payouts on time this month?
Thousands of social grant beneficiaries experienced payout delays in September following a technical glitch.Read More
WC floods: Humanitarian relief teams deployed to McGregor
Western Cape Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers visited the area on Monday, and said in addition to the bridge being washed away - some key agricultural routes were also severely damaged.Read More