Car Feature: Tips you need to know before shopping at a car auction
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Before you go through the process of buying a car at an auction, it is important to know exactly what you are getting yourself into.
Buying at an auction means you will not get the same protection as going through a dealership, but you can still end up with a great purchase.
You do get people who get good deals on auction, but you do get those who get their fingers burnt. It depends on how much research you have done.Thembinkosi Pantsi, National Chairperson - National Automobile Dealers Association
According to Pantsi, the first step is making sure you are joining an auction with a reputable auction house.
Once you have found an auction you want to participate in, you should inspect the cars the day before, preferably with a car expert.
When you find a car you want, verify the VIN (vehicle identification number) and check what the car is worth before you bid.
Before bidding, you should also take a look at the vehicle history report and check if there are any incidents or accidents that you need to be aware of.
Pantsi says that the most important thing for any auction is to go in fully prepared to ensure that you don’t get stuck with a bad deal.
Once you are ready to start bidding, be sure that you go in with a budget, considering all additional fees such as auction fees and taxes, and stick to that no matter what.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Car Feature: Tips you need to know before shopping at a car auction
