[LISTEN] Cape Town takes home the title of seventh-best city in the world!
Amy Maclver interviews Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town.
“Choose ocean adventure, choose colourful culture, choose majestic mountains, choose wine wonders! CHOOSE CAPE TOWN!“
Cape Town has been named the fourth-best large city in the world and the seventh-best city overall, according to the 2023 Reader's Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveller.
These accolades for the Mother City are becoming more frequent and are yet another reason for us to be excited and proud about living in Cape Town. Thanks to the hard work behind the scenes by City officials who are putting a lot of energy and resources into establishing Cape Town as the best city on earth.
Through the ‘Choose Cape Town’ initiative which was launched in September, the City invites travelers and investors to make the Mother City their go-to destination for holidays and business ventures.
Vos says that tourism in Cape Town is the highest its been since 2019, with about 217 international flights landing per week.
He adds that when marketing to international clients, especially in relation to their perception of crime in the city, it's important to remain factual and present measures that have been implemented to the the city safer.
One of which is the City's tourism safety unit which focuses on tourism hotspots and provides tourists with information of things to be aware of and an overall peace of mind.
We have seen an absolute increase in our air connectivity as well as on the seas.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism – City of Cape Town
It's important that we give visitors the comfort and the confidence that we are on top of our safety and security initiatives.Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism – City of Cape Town
Source : Pexels: Marlin Clark
