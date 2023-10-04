



Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Mandisa Zavala, Head of Asset Allocation and Acting Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

For the savvy investor, there is a wide range of opportunities in South Africa for you to boost your portfolio.

Investing here can not only help you boost your person wealth, it can also stimulate the economy.

RELATED: 3 tips to diversify your investments to reap future financial benefits

Zavala says that if you want to see long term benefits you should invest in asset classes that have risk, such as equities or property.

These have quite good returns. Mandisa Zavala, Head of Asset Allocation/Acting Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

RELATED: Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?

What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

However, the problem with these investments is that they only show benefits in the long term and not every investor can afford to put money away and not see it for years.

Zavala says a good investment choice at the moment is to go for a property fund rather than just investing in residential property.

She adds that it is better to have a diverse range of goods rather than sticking to one sector.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How to make the most of your money through investments