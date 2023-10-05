SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
If you lose your cellphone or it gets stolen, you no longer have to schlep into a store to have your old number applied to a new SIM card.
A Vodacom subscriber for instance, can buy a new prepaid starter pack and then dial a number from the new SIM for a call centre agent to apply the old number to that SIM.
But what's to stop criminals from doing this? asks consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
The point is that these processes companies have set up to make life more convenient for consumers can be exploited by the baddies and a SIM swap is a prime example.
Once they have got into their victim's bank account they can use that new SIM to set themselves up as a new beneficiary and transfer money into theiraccount.
Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who received an SMS notifying her of a SIM swap application on her number.
Within minutes the customer called the helpline to inform Vodacom she had NOT authorised this.
The application was processed anyway and she lost a combined amount of R187 000 from her various bank accounts.
After much to-ing and fro-ing this client's case was resolved after Vodacom investigated.
RELATED: If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
But why is it that Vodacom doesn’t proceed with a sim swap ONLY when the original owner of the number confirms that they've requested it?
Vodacom's response:
“This would be highly problematic for customers that have had their devices lost or stolen and would be unable to confirm a SIM swap without having to physically visit a store. By way of context, the vast majority of SIM swap requests are as a result of a device being lost or stolen.”
The bottom line:
Don’t neglect to check your SMSs regularly. A sim swap notification is not one you want to miss.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the full conversation in the interview audio at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sifotography/sifotography1712/sifotography171200063/91446506-portrait-of-upset-sad-skeptical-serious-woman-talking-texting-on-a-phone-displeased-with.jpg
More from Business
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact
The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.Read More
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.Read More
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates
The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.Read More
Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030
Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.Read More
Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector
"What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng.Read More
Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year
Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.Read More
How AI-driven geysers could cut your energy costs AND reduce loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jon Kornik, co-founder and CEO of smart energy company Plentify.Read More
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
What should you do if you order food and something is missing?
Nothing can ruin a dinner quite like your Uber Eats arriving and something is missing.Read More
Should retailers alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation?
[LISTEN] While shrinkflation is legal if done correctly, would it build trust between consumers if it's declared?Read More
Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions
The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.Read More
Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He’s destroyed me'
Intimate partner sexual violence can have the same impact on victims as stranger rape, but it usually is not taken as seriously.Read More
Stress balls work! But are you using it correctly to feel relaxed?
Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to use stress balls correctly and the benefits of them too.Read More
It's no yolk! Stores are rationing eggs. Here are some eggcellent substitutes
Some major retailers are rationing egg sales due to the avian flu outbreak. An expert shares ways to replace eggs in your diet.Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator
The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions
Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.Read More
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'
On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.Read More
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa
The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote
Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen here.Read More
[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?
A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.Read More
WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign
Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.Read More
Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections
'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,Read More