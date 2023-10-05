SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 8:28 PM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
It's not just eggs, EVERYTHING is getting expensive The price of eggs has soared thanks to avian flu, but that’s not the only food price that is skyrocketing. 5 October 2023 3:37 PM
View all Local
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their applicat... 5 October 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84. 5 October 2023 7:12 PM
View all Business
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
What should you do if you order food and something is missing? Nothing can ruin a dinner quite like your Uber Eats arriving and something is missing. 5 October 2023 4:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE! Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most. 5 October 2023 3:25 PM
FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’ FIFA has upped the ante (and the confusion) for the 2030 World Cup. 5 October 2023 2:18 PM
[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims When you take a closer look of the video, our captain is not sleeping but looking down during the broadcast. 5 October 2023 12:20 PM
View all Sport
Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose' Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop! 5 October 2023 1:56 PM
'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics Enjoy South African classics, performed by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and Karen Kortje. 5 October 2023 12:23 PM
On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do” Yes! This song is 61 years old, today! 5 October 2023 10:22 AM
View all Entertainment
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
How Nobel prize in medicine winners were integral to developing COVID vaccines The Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to mRNA pioneers whose discovery was integral to COVID vaccine development 4 October 2023 12:34 PM
Five things that the west doesn’t understand about China’s foreign policy China’s actions can often surprise the west, which can come from a lack of understanding of their foreign policy. 4 October 2023 12:20 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim

5 October 2023 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Bruce Whitfield
Sim card
Sim swap scam
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.

If you lose your cellphone or it gets stolen, you no longer have to schlep into a store to have your old number applied to a new SIM card.

A Vodacom subscriber for instance, can buy a new prepaid starter pack and then dial a number from the new SIM for a call centre agent to apply the old number to that SIM.

But what's to stop criminals from doing this? asks consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

@ parttime/123rf.com
@ parttime/123rf.com

The point is that these processes companies have set up to make life more convenient for consumers can be exploited by the baddies and a SIM swap is a prime example.

Once they have got into their victim's bank account they can use that new SIM to set themselves up as a new beneficiary and transfer money into theiraccount.

@ sifotography/123rf.com
@ sifotography/123rf.com

Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who received an SMS notifying her of a SIM swap application on her number.

Within minutes the customer called the helpline to inform Vodacom she had NOT authorised this.

The application was processed anyway and she lost a combined amount of R187 000 from her various bank accounts.

After much to-ing and fro-ing this client's case was resolved after Vodacom investigated.

RELATED: If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

But why is it that Vodacom doesn’t proceed with a sim swap ONLY when the original owner of the number confirms that they've requested it?

Vodacom's response:

“This would be highly problematic for customers that have had their devices lost or stolen and would be unable to confirm a SIM swap without having to physically visit a store. By way of context, the vast majority of SIM swap requests are as a result of a device being lost or stolen.”

The bottom line:

Don’t neglect to check your SMSs regularly. A sim swap notification is not one you want to miss.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full conversation in the interview audio at the top of the article




5 October 2023 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Bruce Whitfield
Sim card
Sim swap scam
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues

More from Business

@ Elnur/123rf.com

Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?

5 October 2023 9:03 PM

What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Pick n Pay store @PicknPay/Twitter

Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact

5 October 2023 8:28 PM

The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

5 October 2023 7:55 PM

Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lnzyx/123rf.com

Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates

5 October 2023 7:12 PM

The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Bl1zz4rd-editor

Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030

5 October 2023 2:15 PM

Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ANC secretary Thembinkosi Nciza at a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News (screengrab)/ Thabiso Goba

Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector

5 October 2023 8:39 AM

"What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @Postbank_ZA/X

Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year

5 October 2023 6:25 AM

Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ torwai/123rf.com

How AI-driven geysers could cut your energy costs AND reduce loadshedding

4 October 2023 9:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jon Kornik, co-founder and CEO of smart energy company Plentify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Crazy Store "How to be the next big thing" video on TikTok

Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?

4 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration

4 October 2023 7:53 PM

Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ Elnur/123rf.com

Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?

5 October 2023 9:03 PM

What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Norma Mortenson via Pexels

What should you do if you order food and something is missing?

5 October 2023 4:27 PM

Nothing can ruin a dinner quite like your Uber Eats arriving and something is missing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grocery shopping / Pexels: Jack Sparrow

Should retailers alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation?

5 October 2023 3:11 PM

[LISTEN] While shrinkflation is legal if done correctly, would it build trust between consumers if it's declared?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chief chips. Photo: X/@iDiskiTimes

Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions

5 October 2023 2:49 PM

The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He’s destroyed me'

5 October 2023 1:24 PM

Intimate partner sexual violence can have the same impact on victims as stranger rape, but it usually is not taken as seriously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF by eevl

Stress balls work! But are you using it correctly to feel relaxed?

5 October 2023 10:30 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to use stress balls correctly and the benefits of them too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

It's no yolk! Stores are rationing eggs. Here are some eggcellent substitutes

5 October 2023 9:51 AM

Some major retailers are rationing egg sales due to the avian flu outbreak. An expert shares ways to replace eggs in your diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.

Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023

5 October 2023 5:21 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from The Crazy Store "How to be the next big thing" video on TikTok

Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?

4 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Does buying house brands lead to a cheaper grocery basket?

4 October 2023 4:53 PM

To try and get the best deal on groceries, many of us will compare prices across stores, but it can be challenging to find all the best deals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from The Crazy Store "How to be the next big thing" video on TikTok

Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?

4 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot from Armoured Mobility video on Twitter @ArmouredM

Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator

3 October 2023 8:38 PM

The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions

3 October 2023 8:22 PM

Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Aziz Pahad at the memorial service for Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, 24 January 2019 / Image: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Swifties, political Tinder, and getting young people to vote

28 September 2023 6:29 AM

Taylor Swift recently – with a mere statement – got 35,000 Swifties to register to vote. We need something like that to happen here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Investec 'Think on your feet' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Do Investec 'high art' ads do what they're supposed to?

27 September 2023 8:44 PM

A series of rather highbrow Investec ads rest on a great concept but the execution seems to fly in the face of common sense, says branding expert Brendan Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Xtra Savings Plus campaign on YouTube

WATCH: Spot the Cruise action movies in Sixty60's new savings campaign

26 September 2023 8:55 PM

Checkers Sixty60 is offering unlimited monthly deliveries with its new Xtra Savings Plus deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ gwensgraphicstudio/123rf.com

Self-Help Book for Societies - a book to read before our 2024 elections

26 September 2023 8:38 PM

'What's Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies' is written by Tim Urban, creator of the popular 'Wait But Why' blog,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockphotorbl/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight

21 September 2023 6:33 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

David and Victoria Beckham spill the beans on affair rumours in Netflix doccie

Entertainment

[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims

Sport

No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated

Sport

FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’

Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: more tragic deaths, police crackdown on crime

5 October 2023 10:05 PM

GP police tackle undocumented persons, hijacked buildings, stolen cars in JHB

5 October 2023 9:55 PM

Wheelchair bodybuilder Butler seeks funds to fly SA's flag high in Spain

5 October 2023 9:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA