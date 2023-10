How AI-driven geysers could cut your energy costs AND reduce loadshedding

A Cape Town-based startup has come up with a creative solution to one of our most annoying daily problems - loadshedding.

As we're told over and over, water heaters gobble up a huge amount of electricity.

Research done by Plentify found that geysers powered by its artificial intelligence device could reduce power cuts, while also saving individual households money.

The study by the smart energy company was conducted over a period of 30 months, on 500 homes in and around Cape Town.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Plentify co-founder and CEO Jon Kornik to find out exactly how its HotBot device works.

Kornik says the trick behind the concept is letting geysers "operate themselves".

Let the water heaters figure out when you want hot water, and combine that with all the constraints on the system like when is loadshedding, when is solar available, etcetera... And then have it figure out when to turn on and off. Jon Kornik, CEO - Plentify

Kornik explains how this tech differs from other technologies which typically are focused on one player as opposed to balancing different interests.

Things like timers, for example, are designed specifically and exclusively for the benefit of the individual home owner, so it's about maximising your efficiency. On the other hand you have other products like ripple relays which are switches the municipality installs on your geyser, allowing them to control it remotely. Jon Kornik, CEO - Plentify

This benefits the municipality entirely, by reducing energy demand when it matters at the expense of the individual who suffers from cold showers. Jon Kornik, CEO - Plentify

Plentify's approach is completely different, as its system balances the various factors against each other to figure out when you want hot water he says.

For instance if you wanted a hot shower at 10 pm, and you've got loadshedding from 8-10 pm, the system is also smart enough to integrate those loadshedding schedules and preheat in advance. Jon Kornik, CEO - Plentify

One of the headline statistics from the study is that if you were to install this device in 25% of households, we would eliminate 20 hours per month of loadshedding. And... those 20 hours per month would be during the morning and evening hours, before and after work. Jon Kornik, CEO - Plentify

What's more, we can achieve this outcome by doubling the amount of solar, driving energy savings to households of up to 24% and never serving a cold shower. It shouldn't be a trade-off. Jon Kornik, CEO - Plentify

