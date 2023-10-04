The Madonna Squat Challenge is taking TikTok by storm, here’s how to do it
Africa Melane speaks to fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen about the viral Madonna Squat Challenge.
Fitness enthusiasts, TikTok has yet another challenge that you can try, and who knows, you might want to incorporate it into your routine.
RELATED: Protein Coffee 'Proffee' trend: how does it work and is it worth it?
Channeling pop icon Madonna, the unique and challenging routine takes inspiration from the singer’s dance moves during one of her performances.
Participants are encouraged to perform 12 consecutive squat jumps along with music, adding an element of fun and creativity to the workout.
@zuleth9 #dúo con @Madonna for Inspiration Madonna siempre 🔥🙌🏽🔝👠😅 cuantos squats contaron jajaa?? #madonna #colorit ♬ Originalton - Madonna for Inspiration
When it comes to squats, you really have to do it properly, otherwise what is the point, says van der Westhuizen.
It is a full body workout – core, glutes, burning calories, and building muscle – so form is important.
A squat is a very difficult thing, you don’t want your knees going over your toes, and you don’t want your ankles rolling. You have to make sure that there is a whole lot that goes into a squat.Liezel van der Westhuizen, fitness enthusiast
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : The Madonna Squat Challenge is taking TikTok by storm, here’s how to do it
Source : https://twitter.com/Madonna/status/1685052507087884288?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
More from Lifestyle
Car Feature: Tips you need to know before shopping at a car auction
Buying a car on auction can be risky, but if you go in well-prepared, it can also be extremely rewarding.Read More
[LISTEN] The importance of humanising gender diversity: 'You have to be you'
While some may argue that South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, the lived reality is vastly different.Read More
[WATCH] 'Pet stylist' Mehmet Gunes goes viral for grooming cute canines
Mehmet Gunes' clients are cute when they arrive and even cuter when they leave his salon!Read More
Paris Fashion Week struts pro-aging and no make-up, questioning beauty standards
Paris Fashion Week has celebrated the joy of being natural and authentic - at every age.Read More
Mercury: Shrinking planet is still getting smaller – new research
Researchers say Mercury's radius may have decreased as much as 7km.Read More
Psychedelics + psychotherapy can trigger changes in the brain - study shows how
New research at the level of neurons is untangling how.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator
The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions
Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions'.Read More