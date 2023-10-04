[LISTEN] Does buying house brands lead to a cheaper grocery basket?
Amy MacIver speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (Skip to 22:42).
Shoprite recently sent out a media release which showed a basket of 12 grocery staples for R387,89.
This included bread, milk, rice, mielie meal, flour, oil, peanut butter, spaghetti, oats and teabags.
Shoprite argued that the price comparisons should not monitor specific brands but rather the cheapest products in each category at different shops.
Shoprite’s house brand, Ritebrand, was the cheapest for six of the items but not all of them.
That was quite refreshing.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Knowler then looked at the same grocery basket at her local Pick n Pay a few weeks later and found that in 7 out of the 12 items, the Pick n Pay house brand was the cheapest.
RELATED: 'Govt interference in food pricing could lead to empty supermarket shelves'
She also found 3 of the 12 items were cheaper at Pick n Pay than Shoprite, the rest were more expensive.
However, she notes that the cost of groceries is always rising.
While these shopping basket comparisons can sometimes give a guideline, Knowler says she eventually stopped doing them because it is so difficult to account for different pack sizes or specials from each store.
She adds that to get an accurate idea, it is so important to have the unit price per kilogramme displayed so you can compare.
Listen to the interview above for more.
