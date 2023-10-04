Cash issues for KZN social grant recipients largely resolved – Black Sash
Pippa Hudson speaks to Evashnee Naidu, Regional Manager for Black Sash KZN.
Last month, a Postbank glitch meant hundreds of thousands of South Africans could not access their grant money.
Many of these were pensioners, who were unable to even buy food as a result.
Earlier this week, several Capetalk listeners called in after they were still unable to receive payments or were turned away with only half their money.
RELATED: Zulu accused of covering up Sassa-Postbank 'glitch'
Naidu says that there were many post offices across KwaZulu-Natal where the service provider was unable to deliver cash.
However, she adds that despite these struggles, there were no technical issues for grant recipients.
Thankfully we can honestly say it was not a technical glitch, the money was available, it was just the physical cash that was not available.Evashnee Naidu, Regional Manager - Black Sash KZN
She says the challenge now is that there are many who cannot make use of other channels outside of the post office to receive their grants.
Thankfully from around 10 AM this morning, offices that had no cash yesterday were reporting that the cash vans were coming through.Evashnee Naidu, Regional Manager - Black Sash KZN
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
