No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost

6 October 2023 10:36 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Coffee
#WesternCape
small business
capetown
cape town lifestyle

Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boost

Grab a coffee to slow down your day at a quaint pick-up and go coffee bar

Below are more details about George's Coffee Bar:

Where and what: A pick-up and go coffee bar with various branches situated around the Cape Town area

Locations: Blouberg Beach Front, Maitland, District 6, Gardens & City Centre (Long St)

Operation Time: Monday – Saturday, 7am – 7pm

Website

More information about my experience and George's Coffee Bar:

Hit pause on your day and visit George’s Coffee Bar. It’s a quaint coffee bar with branches spread across the Cape Town area for your convenience. Each location offering a unique experience with the finest coffee to put a smile on your face and a touch of the city’s vibrance.

Challenge yourself and go coffee hopping at each of their store locations. Here’s some insight into what you might experience, as they are a pickup and go coffee bar with a passion for people and of course, coffee.

Stop 1:

Visit their first store location in Blouberg Beachfront for your favourite coffee, fresh breeze of the ocean air and a gorgeous view of Table Mountain.

Stop 2 and 3:

If you are on the go, stop at their Maitland or District 6 location. A caffeine boost is always great especially during that morning rush or afternoon slump.

Stop 4:

The Kloof St store in Gardens pays homage to the essence of their brand with their slogan ‘coffee of the Gods’ placed on the side wall. It has a quaint deck for you to take a seat, sip on your coffee or milkshake and take in the picturesque view of Table Mountain from an uncommon spot. One you won’t constantly experience if you don’t frequent the very top of Kloof St. It has the perfect balance of calmness, little traffic and the vibrant buzz of Kloof. Ideal for a slow morning or afternoon.

Stop 5:

In case you are looking for a pop of sunshine, then their city centre store on Long St is perfect. It’s a bright yellow store front, almost impossible to miss. It makes for a great Instagram moment, and don’t worry about a caption. Here’s a suggestion: When in doubt, visit George’s Coffee Bar.

As you can tell their focus is on serving you a great cup of coffee, but they do serve limited fresh light snacks for you to nibble on. They sell out fast, so make sure to arrive early to George’s Coffee Bar during that morning rush.

georges-coffee-bar-signpng

One last fun fact is that each store location is themed after a Greek God. Go see it for yourself, as George’s Coffee Bar, is more than just a cup of coffee but an experience.

George’s Coffee Bar social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:

3 OTHER SPOTS YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT TOO:

Enjoy sundowners on a rooftop at The Wolf House in Kloof St Get your fill at Johnny's Shawarma Hangout at Arthur's Mini in Sea Point

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT GEORGE'S COFFEE BAR:


This article first appeared on KFM : Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost




