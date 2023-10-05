Cricket World Cup begins! Gary Kirsten on South Africa's chance of taking it





John Perlman speaks with Gary Kirsten, former Proteas and World Cup-winning India coach.

If the Rugby World Cup has not been meeting your needs, the Cricket World Cup is about to give sports lovers even more excitement.

India plays host, so there will be a lot of intensity in the stands.

When you are in India, you know it is full-on cricket and there is a real expectation around the performance of the Indian team. Gary Kirsten, Former Proteas Coach/World Cup Winning Coach with India

The opening match will be between England and New Zealand at 10:30, and the Proteas will play their first match on Saturday against Sri Lanka, also at 10:30.

The Proteas have found the Cricket World Cup trophy an elusive prize, developing a reputation as “chokers” over the years.

However, Kirsten says this harsh language is not helpful for the team and is something all of us have experienced.

Talk about the elephant in the room, get it out of the way, and just come up with a good plan and process to manage it. Gary Kirsten, Former Proteas Coach/World Cup Winning Coach with India

The Proteas, far from being one of the favourites, do have a few match-winners and a strong batting lineup.

As a collective they can have an impact in this world cup. Gary Kirsten, Former Proteas Coach/World Cup Winning Coach with India

Kirsten says that, as the pressure builds, the focus should not be on playing the perfect game but rather just a winning game, even when they are not playing their best.

You do not necessarily have to always be playing at your best, but you need to make sure that someone is making a match-winning contribution at some point. Gary Kirsten, Former Proteas Coach/World Cup Winning Coach with India

