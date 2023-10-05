Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023

5 October 2023 5:21 AM
by Eyewitness News
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 14, 17, 32, 41, 48 B: 02

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 10, 14, 18, 19, 35 B: 27

Lotto Plus 2: 08, 09, 24, 26, 38, 50 B: 21

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023




