Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 are:
Lotto: 04, 14, 17, 32, 41, 48 B: 02
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 10, 14, 18, 19, 35 B: 27
Lotto Plus 2: 08, 09, 24, 26, 38, 50 B: 21
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (04/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 4, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kMkuk4W7Y3
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (04/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 4, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/OrH2OngRuu
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (04/10/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 4, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kMQ5sIFR3j
