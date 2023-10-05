Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students. 9 October 2023 11:14 AM
Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page. 9 October 2023 8:58 AM
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in... 9 October 2023 6:47 AM
View all Local
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face' The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September. 7 October 2023 1:19 PM
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
View all Business
An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging A bear cub with its head stuck in a food container was rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. 9 October 2023 11:31 AM
[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition' While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, it can elevate your sexual experience. 9 October 2023 11:19 AM
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students. 9 October 2023 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November. 7 October 2023 3:07 PM
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer. 9 October 2023 11:11 AM
Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to... 8 October 2023 11:48 AM
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live! The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians... 7 October 2023 5:26 PM
View all Entertainment
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia 9 October 2023 12:41 PM
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason. 9 October 2023 12:32 PM
Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’ Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead. 9 October 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year

5 October 2023 6:25 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
SASSA
Social grants
Postbank
Auditor-general
South African Post Office (SAPO)

Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.

CAPE TOWN - The Postbank has reported a net loss of two billion rand for the 2022/23 financial year, according to its annual report tabled in Parliament this week.

And it’s lumping much of the blame for this situation on the costs associated with paying social grants.

In September, the bank left thousands of pensioners in the lurch when technical problems affected payments.

ALSO READ:

Bill separating Postbank from post office now law

Postbank taking measures to protect system from fraud and corruption

Gungubele: Postbank board members' resignations won't affect running of entity

Postbank has resolved its system glitches - govt

However, despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.

The Postbank was handed the job of paying social grants to over seven million recipients a year ago by its holding company, the post office.

But it said that many of its financial problems over the last year were related to this contract.

In its annual report, Postbank CEO, Nikki Mbengashe said significant financial investments in manpower and supplementary services had to be made to make physical cash payments.

She said there had been intensive costs involved in ensuring that all post offices and over 1,000 payment sites had sufficient cash to make the payments.

The Postbank said it was currently negotiating new terms with Sassa that could see the agency taking over some of the physical cash payments.

The Postbank has also been responsible for the payment of the R350 social relief of distress grant to over two million beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General has cast doubt over the bank’s financials, saying she had not received enough credible information to express an audit finding.


This article first appeared on EWN : Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year




5 October 2023 6:25 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
SASSA
Social grants
Postbank
Auditor-general
South African Post Office (SAPO)

More from Business

Eggs are in short supply in South Africa due to an avian outbreak Photo: Unsplash

Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors

9 October 2023 6:47 AM

Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in the inner city having to reduce the amount of breakfast dishes and scones they could sell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face'

7 October 2023 1:19 PM

The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites

6 October 2023 7:01 AM

South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an infected flock, causing a high death rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ Elnur/123rf.com

Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?

5 October 2023 9:03 PM

What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Pick n Pay store @PicknPay/Twitter

Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact

5 October 2023 8:28 PM

The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ sifotography/123rf.com

SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim

5 October 2023 7:59 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

5 October 2023 7:55 PM

Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lnzyx/123rf.com

Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates

5 October 2023 7:12 PM

The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Bl1zz4rd-editor

Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030

5 October 2023 2:15 PM

Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ANC secretary Thembinkosi Nciza at a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News (screengrab)/ Thabiso Goba

Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector

5 October 2023 8:39 AM

"What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt

9 October 2023 11:14 AM

Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pastor Dwayne Gordon. Picture: Eagles Christian Center/Facebook

Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service

9 October 2023 8:58 AM

On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eggs are in short supply in South Africa due to an avian outbreak Photo: Unsplash

Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors

9 October 2023 6:47 AM

Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in the inner city having to reduce the amount of breakfast dishes and scones they could sell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Gift of the Givers aid truck is loaded with supplies. Picture: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

GOTG comes to the aid of SANDF soldiers who lost belongings in deadly NC fire

9 October 2023 6:34 AM

The incident occurred on Friday after the fire swept through the force's training centre in Lohatla. Six soldiers died and three other SANDF members were injured in the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Creating a community around mental health

8 October 2023 11:41 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Community Mental Health Convention coordinator Gerda Scheepers. She explains that several events will take place in the South Peninsula in October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prostooleh/123rf.com

'Tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’ - a guide to moving to the UK

8 October 2023 10:59 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to author Sam Beckbessinger about her new book, `Moving to the UK’. It’s been described as an `end-to- end guide to moving from South Africa to the land of tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kevinfarrfoto/123rf.com

Four men sentenced for brutal attack on seal at Monwabisi Beach

7 October 2023 6:32 PM

The group were seen trying to kill an adult Cape fur seal by throwing big rocks at it in January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

picture: trendobjects/123rf.com

Bad weather conditions to persist in parts of WC throughout weekend - SAWS

7 October 2023 4:20 PM

Heavy rains in the Swellendam area are expected to continue until Sunday, with similar conditions set to remain within the southern parts of the Western Cape on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of para surfer Michele Macfarlane on Instagram @michelle.blind_explorer

Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles

7 October 2023 3:07 PM

Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.

Manhunt launched after pastor killed, three injured at Joburg church

7 October 2023 2:54 PM

Pastor Dwayne Gordon, a guest preacher at Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands was shot dead and three other congregants were injured when a gang of armed men stormed the church and opened fire on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'

World

Legal docs show Kanye West married Bianca Censori a month after split from Kim K

Entertainment

Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)

Sport

EWN Highlights

LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside

9 October 2023 3:01 PM

Witness insists he's not lying about what he saw on night of Meyiwa's murder

9 October 2023 2:54 PM

DA wants Modise to launch independent probe into SANDF soldier deaths in NC fire

9 October 2023 2:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA