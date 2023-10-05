ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter
CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and party MP Kevin Mileham’s application alleging that former minister, Des van Rooyen, “deliberately” misled Parliament.
Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.
Van Rooyen had successfully asked the High Court to set aside former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report which found him guilty of misleading Parliament.
Steenhuisen and Mileham had complained to Mkhwebane that Van Rooyen misled Parliament when he denied meeting the Guptas as minister.
In her probe, Mkhwebane relied on reports that Van Rooyen had met with the Guptas during his term as finance minister and concluded that he had "lied and intentionally misled" Parliament.
Van Rooyen said neither he nor the deputy ministers met with "members, employees and/or close associates of the Gupta family in their official capacities".
Van Rooyen then successfully challenged Mkhwebane's report in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Steenhuisen and Mileham approached the Constitutional Court after the SCA dismissed their application.
But the apex court on Wednesday refused to grant them leave to appeal and also hit them with a cost order.
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter
Source : @Our_DA/Twitter
More from Politics
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine
Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.Read More
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.Read More
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert
More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls
This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.Read More
'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration
Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.Read More
Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.Read More
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country
Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.Read More
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'
On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.Read More
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa
The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.Read More