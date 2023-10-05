Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector
Africa Melane interviews Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson of the Gauteng African National Congress (ANC).
On Wednesday during a media briefing, the ANC in Gauteng announced plans to introduce quotas on the number of foreign nationals private companies may employ.
ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza voiced his concerns about the number of foreigners employed within the hospitality sector, especially considering the unemployment crisis in South Africa.
According to Section 38 of the South African Immigration Act, the employment of undocumented immigrants is illegal.
Speaking specifically about Gauteng, he says that big companies employ foreigners to exploit them and save money.
Makhubela clarifies that what the Gauteng ANC plans on implementing is nothing new, instead, they're enforcing legislation that has been around for many years.
What the ANC is calling for is not new; it is what is actually provided for by the law.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson – Gauteng African National Congress
These jobs – because of greedy, unpatriotic company directors and CEOs – are being given to illegal foreigners for super profit.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson – Gauteng African National Congress
