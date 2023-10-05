On this day in 1962, the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr. No' hit cinemas
On 5 October 1962, the first-ever James Bond film, ‘Dr. No’ opened in theatres, kicking off the first in a long and successful series of movies.
The movies were based on the spy novels by author Ian Fleming.
Playing the lead role of James Bond, Agent 007, was then-unknown actor Sean Connery.
In the film, Bond is sent to Jamacia to investigate the disappearance of a fellow British spy.
The trail leads him to several places, including the underground lair of Dr. Julius No, who was plotting to disrupt an American space launch with a radio beam weapon.
The film also marked the introduction of the iconic Bond theme song.
Despite being produced on a low budget ($1.1 million), the film was a great success.
During its box office stint, the film racked in an impressive $56.5 million.
Even as more films joined the series, ‘Dr. No’ gained a reputation as being one of the series’ best instalments.
This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1962, the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr. No' hit cinemas
Source : https://youtu.be/Ono-pu9ON6I?si=xR6gApzZ8L7Hve1V
More from Entertainment
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today
Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer.Read More
Legal docs show Kanye West married Bianca Censori a month after split from Kim K
Yes, it's official! Kanye West and Bianca Censori are married.Read More
Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. This week we’re watching: BeckhamRead More
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith singer, songwriter Joshua na die Reën on CapeTalk this Sunday!
He's going to take you on a trip down music memory lane, playing his favourite songs from the 80's and 90's.Read More
[WATCH] Vroom vroom! Super motor champion speeds up spiral stairs into studio
Catch Brian Capper's speed biking skills live at the FIA World Rallycross Championships at Killarney International Raceway this weekend!Read More
An African Dream! Vicky Sampson teams up with Black Coffee for remix of hit song
Vicky Sampson will be taking the stage at our 26th birthday event, CapeTalk Classics, on 22 October at the Cabo Beach Club.Read More
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct.Read More
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare
Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan.Read More