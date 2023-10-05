On this day in 1962, the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr. No' hit cinemas





On 5 October 1962, the first-ever James Bond film, ‘Dr. No’ opened in theatres, kicking off the first in a long and successful series of movies.

The movies were based on the spy novels by author Ian Fleming.

Playing the lead role of James Bond, Agent 007, was then-unknown actor Sean Connery.

In the film, Bond is sent to Jamacia to investigate the disappearance of a fellow British spy.

The trail leads him to several places, including the underground lair of Dr. Julius No, who was plotting to disrupt an American space launch with a radio beam weapon.

The film also marked the introduction of the iconic Bond theme song.

Despite being produced on a low budget ($1.1 million), the film was a great success.

During its box office stint, the film racked in an impressive $56.5 million.

Even as more films joined the series, ‘Dr. No’ gained a reputation as being one of the series’ best instalments.

