Opinion
World

55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels

5 October 2023 9:35 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
The World View

China is denying the incident took place.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Fifty-five Chinese sailors are feared dead after their nuclear submarine allegedly got caught in a trap intended for British and US vessels in the Yellow Sea.

UK's Secret Intelligence Service reports the submarine hit a chain and anchor obstacle intended to trap US and allied submarines.

According to reports, out of the 55 were 22 officers, seven officer cadets, nine petty officers, 17 sailors and one captain – all of which died when the submarine's oxygen systems failed, thereby poisoning the crew.

China denies that the incident took place.

A Cold War-style incident.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Tragic but, perhaps even worse, if potentially it's all being covered up.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




5 October 2023 9:35 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
The World View

