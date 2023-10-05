55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Fifty-five Chinese sailors are feared dead after their nuclear submarine allegedly got caught in a trap intended for British and US vessels in the Yellow Sea.

UK's Secret Intelligence Service reports the submarine hit a chain and anchor obstacle intended to trap US and allied submarines.

According to reports, out of the 55 were 22 officers, seven officer cadets, nine petty officers, 17 sailors and one captain – all of which died when the submarine's oxygen systems failed, thereby poisoning the crew.

China denies that the incident took place.

This is interesting.



A Chinese Nuclear submarine exploded by its own trap, and 55 sailors died.



独占：原子力潜水艦が「黄海で英国と米国の船舶を罠にはめることを目的とした罠に引っかかった」後、中国船員55人が死亡した恐れ… pic.twitter.com/tacYT8gBE0 ' テキサス親父日本事務局 (@MR_DIECOCK) October 5, 2023

A Cold War-style incident. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Tragic but, perhaps even worse, if potentially it's all being covered up. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.