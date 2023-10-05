Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students. 9 October 2023 11:14 AM
Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page. 9 October 2023 8:58 AM
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in... 9 October 2023 6:47 AM
View all Local
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face' The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September. 7 October 2023 1:19 PM
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
View all Business
An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging A bear cub with its head stuck in a food container was rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. 9 October 2023 11:31 AM
[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition' While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, it can elevate your sexual experience. 9 October 2023 11:19 AM
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students. 9 October 2023 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November. 7 October 2023 3:07 PM
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer. 9 October 2023 11:11 AM
Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to... 8 October 2023 11:48 AM
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live! The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians... 7 October 2023 5:26 PM
View all Entertainment
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia 9 October 2023 12:41 PM
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason. 9 October 2023 12:32 PM
Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’ Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead. 9 October 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls

5 October 2023 8:56 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Congress of the People Cope
National Freedom Party
coalition governments
2024 general elections

This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.

JOHANNESBURG - Six political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of next year’s general elections.

Beginning on Thursday, the Congress of the People (Cope), African Independent Congress (AIC), National Freedom Party (NFP), Independent Citizens Movement (ICM), African People's Convention (APC) and the African Amalgamated Restorative Movement (AARM) will be meeting for a two-day strategy workshop at the Sandton Sun Hotel.

Leaders of the parties will be finalising the terms of agreements for their partnership.

At least 13 political parties that will contest next year’s elections have divided themselves into two blocs.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s moonshot pact currently has seven parties signed onto it.

This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.

In a statement, the pact said that at least three other political parties had shown interest in joining them.

New polling data from the Social Research Foundation has the African National Congress (ANC) dropping below 50%, which could create the first-ever national coalition government in post-apartheid South Africa.


This article first appeared on EWN : 6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls




5 October 2023 8:56 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Congress of the People Cope
National Freedom Party
coalition governments
2024 general elections

More from Politics

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on 7 October 2023. Picture: Majdi Fath/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP

SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine

9 October 2023 7:52 AM

Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

5 October 2023 7:55 PM

Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert

5 October 2023 2:44 PM

More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter

5 October 2023 6:35 AM

Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration

4 October 2023 7:53 PM

Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice

4 October 2023 8:32 AM

Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China flag – Pexels: aboodi vesakaran, Zimbabwe flag – Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country

3 October 2023 11:17 AM

Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Aziz Pahad at the memorial service for Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, 24 January 2019 / Image: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The eSwatini flag. Picture: alekstaurus/123rf

Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'

29 September 2023 3:56 PM

Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'

World

Legal docs show Kanye West married Bianca Censori a month after split from Kim K

Entertainment

Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)

Sport

EWN Highlights

LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside

9 October 2023 3:01 PM

Witness insists he's not lying about what he saw on night of Meyiwa's murder

9 October 2023 2:54 PM

DA wants Modise to launch independent probe into SANDF soldier deaths in NC fire

9 October 2023 2:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA