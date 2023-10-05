Stress balls work! But are you using it correctly to feel relaxed?
Africa Melane speaks to resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen who answers this question: Do stress balls really work?
She tested it out - listen to her verdict below.
Van der Westhuizen says that stress balls "are portable stress relieving machines", easy-to-squeeze soft balls (or fidget spinners) that can help with relaxation.
Yes, there is science behind stress balls working...
Research shows that when you squeeze a stress ball, muscles in your forearm and hand contract, triggering a series of psychological responses when you release the grip which promotes stress relief and relaxation.
RELATED: FEELING STRESSED AND BURNT OUT? TRY THESE EXPERT TIPS
Research shows that stress balls are beneficial because they:
• Reduce stress, tension, and nervous energy
• Improve focus and concentration during stressful and anxious moments
• Strengthen hands and arms.
RELATED: THESE 5 THINGS COULD HELP YOU FIND BALANCE IN YOUR LIFE THIS YEAR
Are you using stress balls properly?
Doctor Aaron Weiner, a board-certified psychologist based in the North Shore of Chicago reports that stress balls are not only about squeezing but they're most effective paired with breath work.
Doctor Weiner explains that using stress balls correctly goes like this:
1) Breathe in through your nose until your belly rises, as you breath in - squeeze your stress ball.
2) Hold for a few seconds.
3) Breathe out, releasing your grip on the stress ball.
When should you use a stress ball?
Experts recommend using them in stressful moments throughout your day like during traffic or in meetings for a minute, two or ten "to notice an immediate difference."
RELATED: EB ASKS ABOUT YOUR RANDOM ANXIOUS MOMENTS. HERE'S HOW TO MANAGE THEM
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_104887436_hand-squeezes-a-small-soccer-ball-conceptual-photo.html
