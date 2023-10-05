David and Victoria Beckham spill the beans on affair rumours in Netflix doccie





David and Victoria Beckham have spoken candidly about his highly publicised alleged affair in the new ‘Beckham’ documentary series.

The four-part documentary, which debuted on Netflix on 3 October, takes fans behind the scenes of the life and career of the former football player.

David had a phenomenal football career, having played for Manchester United, England’s national team, and Real Madrid.

The media was rife with rumours of an alleged affair when David was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

While the couple denied all claims at the time and did not share any details in the docu-series, Victoria described it as the ‘hardest period’ of her life.

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us. Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm completely honest."

Victoria and the children, who were moving to Spain to join David, had a lot of press attention during this time.

"It was a nightmare… It was probably, if I'm being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she says.

David and Victoria have been married for 24 years and share four children.

After playing professionally for 21 years, David officially retired from football in 2013.

He, however, remains an active member of the football community through his club Inter Miami which he co-owns.

