It's no yolk! Stores are rationing eggs. Here are some eggcellent substitutes
South Africa is facing a major outbreak of avian flu, affecting the supply and distribution of eggs and chickens, causing some major retailers to ration egg sales.
RELATED: Chicken and eggs will cost more due to avian flu outbreak
Africa Melane speaks to Nicci Robertson, a clinical nutritionist, about ways to substitute eggs in your daily diet.
Listen below.
Access to eggs (and chicken) will be somewhat limited over the next few weeks due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.
Robertson says, if you eat eggs and run out, replace them with foods rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids for healthy fats and proteins.
She suggests trying dishes such as mince on toast, mashed sardines, chicken livers, and dairy products like milk, cheese, Greek yoghurt and cottage cheese.
If you're baking, get creative by trying mashed banana, or buttermilk, using liquid from chickpeas, or yoghurt or soaking flax seeds and chia seeds and using the thick gel it leaves behind after soaking.
These alternatives work as a binding and moistening agent just like eggs, says Robertson.
"This is a crisis for farmers but it's also a great opportunity for us to try new things," she says.
RELATED: Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
There is no end of options; just thinking out of the box for a while until eggs become available again.Nicci Robertson, clinical nutritionist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/p1RQPfzCM5U
