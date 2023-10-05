



It's been a minute since Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs caught up with Cape Town's Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's highs and lows.

Some noteworthy takeaways from this Mayor's visit included...

Some highs

• Cape Town was the fourth best largest city in the world by Condé Nast.

• The City created 263 thousand new jobs with 56 thousand people finding work for the first time.

• The tourist economy is "pumping at the moment."

• The City is looking to build more dams since water levels have increased over winter.

Some lows

• Dealing with the construction mafia.

• The devastating taxi strike - claiming and impacting lives while halting the City's services with some economic strain. The mayor says, this was "difficult to watch."

Other than that, the mayor says he continues to work all hours and no... he isn't falling asleep scrolling on TikTok but prefers to scroll and watch funny videos with his daughter when he is home for bedtime.

This article first appeared on KFM : The good, bad and ugly: Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis gives City updates