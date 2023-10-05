Morocco, Portugal, and Spain score as joint hosts for FIFA 2030 World Cup





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending topics which includes FIFA's latest announcement about the 2030 soccer world cup and its hosting countries.

Friedman reports that in a statement released on Wednesday (4 October) by FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, The FIFA Council "unanimously agreed that in 2030 there will be a unique global footprint as six countries across three continents are set to host the soccer world cup."

The host continents include; Africa, Europe, and South America while the continents include; Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay.

In a post on social media, the announcement noted that this international collaboration will be a chance to "welcoming and uniting the world while celebrating together the beautiful game, the centenary FIFA World Cup!"

The statement also mentioned that this decision is an "example of how dialogue and mutual understanding can result in agreements where everyone wins, in particular fans, players and all the regions of the globe."

How are people feeling about this one?

Friedman reports that the overall sentiment online is that people are saying "this decision makes no sense."

A lot of people are saying that it makes no sense for players to fly from one side of the globe to another in a matter of days. Others are saying, it doesn't make sense to divide it up in this way. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Friedman also notes that perhaps this is a practical and frugal way for countries to get a piece of the FIFA pie without spending lots of money to host the event.

We know from when we hosted it, countries can't afford it - it's too much. Maybe this is a practical way to do it? Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Ford notes that this comes down to "business and profit."

I think the mistake we make with FIFA is that we think of it as an organisation representing a sports code but it's a business. I see this as a great business model from them trying to make more money from three countries rather than hosting in just one. Clarence Ford, Presenter - CapeTalk

Since FIFA's announcement yesterday, reports confirm that Saudi Arabia are bidding to host the world cup in 2034 - alone.

