[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims

'I was not sleeping, I blame the camera's angle'

This is Themba Bavuma's response after being accused of sleeping during a 'Captain's day' TV broadcast.

Bavuma was photographed seen sleeping when other nine captains were briefing on TV ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India.

I blame the camera angle, I wasn’t sleeping 🤦🏽‍♂️ ' Temba Bavuma (@TembaBavuma) October 4, 2023

Temba Bavuma has just fallen asleep in the World Cup captain's conference pic.twitter.com/GqQXZ3MenG ' England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) October 4, 2023

In his defense, Yash Jain on X (formerly Twitter) called out people to stop making fun of the captain because he was 'not sleeping' but looking down.

Temba Bavuma isn't sleeping he is just looking down.



See this video.

Stop making fun of him for no reason. pic.twitter.com/p78oqKTiWC ' Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) October 4, 2023

