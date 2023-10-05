[WATCH]: Couple of the year! Woman praised for aiding hubby's road to recovery
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Is there anything you never imagined would happen to you?
This year, the man in the relationship was involved in a horrific car accident in Johannesburg.
After being admitted to the hospital, he called his girlfriend to inform his family of his accident.
Throughout her man's recovery journey, social media applauded the woman for being a supportive partner.
Some gents are truly blessed 🥲🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Wqp1OtOIrr' Vusi.Mz🦉 (@YouDunnoVusi) October 4, 2023
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: Couple of the year! Woman praised for aiding hubby's road to recovery
