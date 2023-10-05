Ethics Committee clearing State Capture implicated MPs is ‘a slap in the face’
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Karam Singh, Executive Director at Corruption Watch and Bekizwe Nkosi, Co-Chairperson of Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests.
The four members cleared are senior ANC members, Thulas Nxesi, Cedric Frolick, Mosebenzi Zwane, and Winnie Ngwenya.
The Committee recently finalised referral cases from the report that implicated them, and they were cleared.
Singh says that this outcome is not at all satisfactory after all the work that the Zondo commission put into this report.
RELATED: What happened to State Capture Commission of Inquiry cases?
What is the status of these findings and recommendations of the Zondo commission if another body can just come years down the line… and put those findings and recommendations to the side.Karam Singh, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
It seems like a bit of slap in the face.Karam Singh, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
He adds that it is particularly frustrating that Parliament seems to have cleared some of these individuals based on technicalities.
It goes with the consistent pattern of this parliament of not really taking the issue of State Capture seriously when it comes to accountability for their members.Karam Singh, Executive Director - Corruption Watch
RELATED: 'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Nkosi says that their findings were based on substantive consideration, and they went through a huge amount of evidence and documentation before arriving at a conclusion.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ethics Committee clearing State Capture implicated MPs is ‘a slap in the face’
Source : GCIS
