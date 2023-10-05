'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics
Lester Kiewit chats to South African musician, Loyiso Bala.
On 14 October, CapeTalk turns 26 – 26 years of world-class radio, thought-provoking conversations, great music and of course, entertainment!
To celebrate, we're inviting you – our dedicated listeners who have made CapeTalk what it is today – to the exclusive CapeTalk Classics on 22 October 2023 from 4pm.
Enjoy an afternoon in the sun at the Cabo Beach Beach Club being serenaded by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, and our very own CapeTalk Classics band.
Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.
If you plan on celebrating with family or friends, you can book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
I'm really looking forward to this. Anything that celebrates South Africa, celebrates our music...I'm always all for it.Loyiso Bala, South African musician
It's going to be absolutely great.Loyiso Bala, South African musician
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
