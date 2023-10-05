'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030 Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 2:15 PM
How do we stop pens-down parties when drinking alcohol has been glorified? When the school year comes to an end student have taken to throwing infamous pens-down parties, often with terrible consequences. 5 October 2023 1:36 PM
[WATCH]: Couple of the year! Woman praised for aiding hubby's road to recovery The couple shared a heartbreaking video that will make you cry. 5 October 2023 12:34 PM
View all Local
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their applicat... 5 October 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector "What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng. 5 October 2023 8:39 AM
Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its a... 5 October 2023 6:25 AM
How AI-driven geysers could cut your energy costs AND reduce loadshedding Bruce Whitfield interviews Jon Kornik, co-founder and CEO of smart energy company Plentify. 4 October 2023 9:35 PM
View all Business
Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak. 5 October 2023 2:49 PM
Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He’s destroyed me' Intimate partner sexual violence can have the same impact on victims as stranger rape, but it usually is not taken as seriously. 5 October 2023 1:24 PM
Stress balls work! But are you using it correctly to feel relaxed? Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to use stress balls correctly and the benefits of them too. 5 October 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’ FIFA has upped the ante (and the confusion) for the 2030 World Cup. 5 October 2023 2:18 PM
[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims When you take a closer look of the video, our captain is not sleeping but looking down during the broadcast. 5 October 2023 12:20 PM
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp calls for replay with Tottenham after VAR chaos Match officials confirm 'human error' after Liverpool’s Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspurs was disallowed. 5 October 2023 12:12 PM
View all Sport
Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose' Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop! 5 October 2023 1:56 PM
'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics Enjoy South African classics, performed by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and Karen Kortje. 5 October 2023 12:23 PM
On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do” Yes! This song is 61 years old, today! 5 October 2023 10:22 AM
View all Entertainment
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
How Nobel prize in medicine winners were integral to developing COVID vaccines The Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to mRNA pioneers whose discovery was integral to COVID vaccine development 4 October 2023 12:34 PM
Five things that the west doesn’t understand about China’s foreign policy China’s actions can often surprise the west, which can come from a lack of understanding of their foreign policy. 4 October 2023 12:20 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Mak... 3 October 2023 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics

5 October 2023 12:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
CapeTalk birthday

Enjoy South African classics, performed by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and Karen Kortje.

Lester Kiewit chats to South African musician, Loyiso Bala.

On 14 October, CapeTalk turns 26 – 26 years of world-class radio, thought-provoking conversations, great music and of course, entertainment!

To celebrate, we're inviting you – our dedicated listeners who have made CapeTalk what it is today – to the exclusive CapeTalk Classics on 22 October 2023 from 4pm.

Enjoy an afternoon in the sun at the Cabo Beach Beach Club being serenaded by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, Karen Kortje, and our very own CapeTalk Classics band.

Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.

If you plan on celebrating with family or friends, you can book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

I'm really looking forward to this. Anything that celebrates South Africa, celebrates our music...I'm always all for it.

Loyiso Bala, South African musician

It's going to be absolutely great.

Loyiso Bala, South African musician

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




5 October 2023 12:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
CapeTalk birthday

More from Entertainment

Image source: Instagram screengrab @tharina_botes

Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose'

5 October 2023 1:56 PM

Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by EMI

On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do”

5 October 2023 10:22 AM

Yes! This song is 61 years old, today!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

David and Victoria Beckham spill the beans on affair rumours in Netflix doccie

5 October 2023 10:05 AM

The four-part documentary takes fans behind the scenes of the life and career of the former football player.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sean Connery stars as James Bond in 'Dr. No'. Photo: YouTube/James Bond 007 (screenshot)

On this day in 1962, the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr. No' hit cinemas

5 October 2023 9:19 AM

Despite the film's low budget, it was a phenomenal success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by GabboT

Happy 48th birthday, Kate Winslet!

5 October 2023 8:05 AM

The actress, probably most well-known for her role as Rose in Titanic, turns 48 years old today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress, Susan Sarandon. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/GuillemMedina

Happy 77th birthday, Susan Sarandon! Look back at her best films

4 October 2023 10:43 AM

From 'Enchanted' to 'Atlantic City', here are Susan Sarandon's best films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr

Elon Musk's ex takes billionaire to court for 'withholding kids'

4 October 2023 10:25 AM

Grimes has filed a petition to establish a parental relationship with their kids after allegedly accusing Musk of withholding them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

On this day in 1980... Queen tops the charts with 'Another One Bites The Dust'

4 October 2023 8:02 AM

Take a trip down memory lane with a round-up of their top 10 songs of all time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

'We are hopeful & not giving up'- Fans doing all they can to save 7de Laan

3 October 2023 4:45 PM

Close to 40,000 people have so far added their signature to a petition urging the SABC not to cancel the soapie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasha-Lee Taylor,Top 12 Finalist for Miss World South Africa/ Instagram: Sasha-Lee Taylor

'Beauty with a purpose:' Meet Sasha-Lee Taylor, Miss World South Africa finalist

3 October 2023 2:43 PM

"It's not just about walking on that stage in a pretty dress...it's about the work we're doing in the communities."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

McGregor finally accessible following destructive WC floods

5 October 2023 4:28 PM

Sonia Mbele fails to pitch in court, again

5 October 2023 4:14 PM

ActionSA: Ekurhuleni's R4bn debt poses risk of placing city under administration

5 October 2023 4:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA