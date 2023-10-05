Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose'
South Africans are our favourite exports - making us proud and representing our country on world stages like Miss Thailand!
Thai-South African beauty living in Phuket, Tharina Botes (26) is making headlines for winning Miss Thailand World 2023!
Botes is a beauty pageant alum as she represented South Africa at Miss International 2016, was a former Miss South Africa finalist in 2018, won Miss Grand Phuket in 2019 and was first runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand in 2021.
On Sunday, 1 October, the half Thai, half South African won the coveted Miss Thailand World 2023 title and she's "ready to empower."
Reports confirm that in addition to a diamond-studded crown valued at 500 000 baht (R260 420), Botes also received a cash prize of 1 million baht (R521 200).
The e-commerce and economics graduate from the University of South Africa achieved the coveted crown is focusing on "beauty with a purpose" and already has a Thailand-based project called, Good Guardians which provides food to low-income households in Thailand.
Botes is also the ambassador for Scholars of Sustenance (SOS), a food rescue foundation.
The pageant winner took to social media to express what a dream come true winning this title is for her while announcing that she will represent Thailand at the Miss World pageant in India in December.
During the pageant Botes said that she'll Use her strength to make a positive impact in he world and will not stop until she "makes the world a better place by uplifting people."
My project, Good Guardians, helps those in need who have no food and gives children the most powerful tool in the world: education. I will use my strength to make a positive impact in the world, and I will not stop until I make the world a better place.Tharina Botes, Miss Thailand 2023 - Winner
What another proudly South African moment!
This article first appeared on KFM
Source : https://www.instagram.com/tharina_botes/?hl=en&img_index=1
