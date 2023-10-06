Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant
Gather the family and dine at Ashley’s family restaurant, a 2 X Kfm Best of The Cape Winner for Best Family Restaurant.
Below are more details about Ashley's family restaurant:
Where and what:
A family owned, fun restaurant that serves delicious food and has something for everyone.
Address: 123 Voortrekker Rd, Goodwood
Operation Time: Monday – Sunday (11:30 – 21:30)
My experience and more details about Ashley's family restaurant:
Craving ‘Mamma Se Kos’, then Ashley’s family restaurant is the place you need to visit. This cosy restaurant opened in 2007 and was started by Ashley Witten. He is a family man, and along with his team, they are always excited to see you, will ensure you have a wonderful time and provide you with excellent service. Most importantly, Ashely’s family restaurant is truly the place where customers become friends.
As you enter from their storefront, the team greets you with so much enthusiasm, and this warm welcome is maintained throughout the entire experience. If you’ve never been, you’ll be guided through the menu and quickly realize there is something for everyone. Dishes off the menus, range from schnitzels, chicken, pastas, pizza to a healthy corner. The kiddies also have their own selection of dishes to choose from.
Reservations can be made throughout the week, except for Sundays. The last day of the week operates on a first come basis and is known for their popular Sunday plate of food.
The best tip you can receive when it comes to Ashley’s, is to arrive hungry, as the portions are large and the food is great. Plus, when in doubt, order a local favourite, the District 6 pizza. The bonus is that if you haven’t cleared your plate, then at least you get to take a bit of Ashley’s home or to work with you.
Once you’ve visited Ashley’s family restaurant, you’ll quickly understand why they are 2 X Kfm Best of the Cape winners for Best Family Restaurant.
Ashley’s family restaurant social media handles: FB
