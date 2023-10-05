Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
How do we stop pens-down parties when drinking alcohol has been glorified?

5 October 2023 1:36 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
pens down parties

When the school year comes to an end student have taken to throwing infamous pens-down parties, often with terrible consequences.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Samukelisiwe Coka, Consultant at the South African Council for Women Graduates (SAAWG)

Teenagers have been reported binge drinking over the weekend to celebrate the end of their academic year.

Despite the devastating Enyobeni tavern incident last year, it seems the police are doing nothing to shut down establishments allowing underage drinking.

RELATED: ‘Everyone needs to come on board to stop pens-down parties’ – EC Liquor Board

Coka says that adults must come up with an alternative for students, to prevent this behaviour from youngsters in our communities.

The adult population has glorified and normalised the lifestyle of alcohol.

Samukelisiwe Coka, Consultant - SAAWG
Picture: Maurício Mascaro via pexels
Picture: Maurício Mascaro via pexels

She adds that there needs to strategies to reduce the harm of drinking, that centre on adolescents, rather than just demonising students when this happens.

Listen to the interview above for more.




