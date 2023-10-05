New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert
Ray White speaks with Prof Dirk Kotze, UNISA Political Science Professor (Skip to 18:55)
Following in similar footsteps as the DA, Action SA and others, six political parties are meeting to discuss an alliance.
COPE, African Independent Congress, the National Freedom Party, the Independent Citizen Movement, African People’s Convention and the African Amalgamated Restorative Movement are meeting for a two-day strategy workshop.
RELATED: 6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls
It seems across the board political parties are wanting to band together to shift the dominance of the ANC.
Kotze says that these are all very small political parties that are unlikely to have more than 1% of the vote.
He says that the reason for forming this alliance is just to ensure they do not stand completely alone in parliament.
On their own, it is not really a significant grouping that will be formed.Dirk Kotze, Political Science Professor - UNISA
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
