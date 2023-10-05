Streaming issues? Report here
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert

5 October 2023 2:44 PM
by Keely Goodall
Coalition

More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.

Ray White speaks with Prof Dirk Kotze, UNISA Political Science Professor (Skip to 18:55)

Following in similar footsteps as the DA, Action SA and others, six political parties are meeting to discuss an alliance.

COPE, African Independent Congress, the National Freedom Party, the Independent Citizen Movement, African People’s Convention and the African Amalgamated Restorative Movement are meeting for a two-day strategy workshop.

RELATED: 6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls

It seems across the board political parties are wanting to band together to shift the dominance of the ANC.

Kotze says that these are all very small political parties that are unlikely to have more than 1% of the vote.

He says that the reason for forming this alliance is just to ensure they do not stand completely alone in parliament.

On their own, it is not really a significant grouping that will be formed.

Dirk Kotze, Political Science Professor - UNISA

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a 'significant' grouping – expert




Over 800 people have cast their vote at the Hector Peterson Library in Lwandle, Cape Town. Over 2000 people are expected to vote at this station today. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls

5 October 2023 8:56 AM

This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter

5 October 2023 6:35 AM

Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration

4 October 2023 7:53 PM

Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice

4 October 2023 8:32 AM

Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.

China flag – Pexels: aboodi vesakaran, Zimbabwe flag – Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country

3 October 2023 11:17 AM

Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.

Economic Freedom Fighters lead a march in the Western Cape against taxi impoundments on 2 October 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'

3 October 2023 8:19 AM

On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.

The late Aziz Pahad at the memorial service for Ambassador Dumisani Kumalo, 24 January 2019 / Image: Flickr/GovernmentZA

Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa

2 October 2023 9:43 AM

The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.

FILE: The eSwatini flag. Picture: alekstaurus/123rf

Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'

29 September 2023 3:56 PM

Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.

The 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park on Wednesday 27 September 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

BRICS Parliamentary Forum 'shambolic' and 'national embarrassment' - DA

29 September 2023 8:22 AM

The DA said the gathering of lawmakers was marred by 'ANC incompetence', saying it called into question South Africa's credibility as a reliable partner within the expanding bloc.

Former President Thabo Mbeki in Conakry, Guinea for the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's annual Africa Day lecture on 25 May 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Mbeki speech rips into ANC government: 'There's anger in his delivery'

28 September 2023 9:46 AM

Former President Thabo Mbeki has torn into the Ramaphosa-led government for their failures.

