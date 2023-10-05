Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!





Yes, Tracey Lange is back on air but she was away for a while (believe it or not, she does rest).

If you didn't know, Tracey was in Paris with a group of friends and family, soaking up some sun, Eiffel Tower views and of course, catching the Bokke play at the Rugby World Cup - here she is, making France brighter with that Tracey Lange-esque energy while representing Mzansi at the Springboks vs Ireland game, obvs!

So, how did Tracey make it to France?

Tracey says this was a plan years in the making with a group of friends and her cousin (you know, we all have that one who pushes us to do the most) which all began after watching the Bokke win their last World Cup in 2019.

And here they are - the kind of people we all need in charge of Excel spreadsheets because they make things happen.

While ups and downs happened during these four years with lockdown in between, the group didn't allow any of these obstacles to obstruct their vision to get to the Rugby World Cup in France.

It's important to surround yourself with people who's willing to do as much as you are. Many people have a gift of talking and dreaming and wanting different things to happen but never putting plans in place. It seemed unreal getting there but it was fantastic when we got there and took a moment to realize that we were, in that moment, living our ancestors wildest dreams. Tracey Lange, Radio Presenter - Kfm

So, what does Tracey in Paris, do? Emily could never (if you know, you know)!

Three highlights for Tracey were:

1) Arriving in France and immediately spotting Bokke green and gold regalia! "The ghees was really great, you could tell that we were all there for one goal - to support our boys." #OurBoys

2) Experiencing how friendly and engaging the French were toward tourists and South African rugby fans.

3) Having a local take you around! "We were lucky enough to have my friend's husband who's French show us unique French spots that tourists don't always see." Can we say, Tracey discovered France's nooks and crannies? Yes, we can.

Of course, Tracey saw the Eiffel Tower... and let's just say, you can't take the flou joke outta the gal, even in France.

Tracey also made people cry in France...

While Tracey couldn't find just one word to explain her experience in France... she did express that there was one moment that made her feel proudly South African.

We were on a cabaret cruise on the Seine river and my cousin started playing the piano and sung the national anthem which got everyone on the boat standing and singing the anthem too which made me and lots of people cry. After that, my cousin played Ireland's national anthem for an Irish woman who was on the cruise which made people cry even more. Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange

After making the French cry, Tracey explains how it was seeing the Bokke lose to Ireland live.

Tracey says on the way to the game, it was already quite intense and she was "a little bit sad" even though we weren't "annihilated by Ireland, we did pretty well but the loss did take our energy away a bit."

Also, Tracey notes that Ireland didn't just beat us during the game but also with their chanting at the stadium.

South Africa is seriously lacking when it comes to songs of support and chants. It's just ole ole ole, we need to start implementing these things in schools already so we can be ready at big games like this. Ireland really beat us here too - they've got their songs and they sing along all the time, loud and proud. Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange

Hold on! We couldn't not ask Tracey what the best thing she ate was!

While Tracey admits that you MUST have a croissant in France, "it's not necessarily better" than anywhere else and she gives eggs Benedict a shout-out.

But notes that, "South Africa has the best food! Our food is influenced by so many cultures which makes it so much greater."

And yes, Tracey said she took her own biltong to France (we wouldn't expect anything else, though).

Overall, Tracey says South Africa is the place to be and once we work on those sport chants, we'll be PERFECTION!

What makes South Africa unique is our togetherness. We feel it in big moments like this, regardless of what's happening and all the differences that can separate - our people stand together and are so keen to work together. We really are stronger together. Tracey Lange, Kfm Presenter - Mid-Mornings with Tracey Lange

See?! We told you that 'Tracey in Paris' was slightly better than a certain Netflix series of a similar name!

Here's to not letting that WhatsApp group where you're always planning trips down and **living your wildest dreams.**

This article first appeared on KFM : Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!