Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vaughan Pierce, head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.
Pick n Pay has launched its first zero-waste supermarket pilot project in Cape Town.
The retail giant says the initiative reinforces its commitment to reducing food waste and its environmental impact.
The pilot tests a net-zero waste model by diverting food waste to local farmers, composters or waste-to-energy facilities.
The plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide, and also in Pick n Pay distribution centres.
All edible surplus food (food that's passed its sell-by date but not its use-by date) is already donated to FoodForward SA, Pick n Pay says in a statement.
The participating store (Stellenbosch Square) has partnered with supplier Farmer Angus, diverting approximately 600 kg of food waste per week from landfills.
This is expected to save 1,500 kilograms of carbon emissions weekly says Pick n Pay, which is equivalent to a savings of 7,000 kilometres of emissions from a standard petrol car.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Vaughan Pierce, head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay.
We're essentially diverting waste from landfill to Farmer Angus' pigs in Stellenbosch, and they are utilising all that food waste as animal feed. So we've created a circular economy, literally closing the loop on waste as we have Farmer Angus' products on our shelves.Vaughan Pierce, Head of ESG - Pick n Pay
It's important to distinguish that the edible surplus food that's about to expire we send to FoodForward SA which feeds millions of South Africans... The waste that we are sending to Farmer Angus essentially is the waste that would end up in landfill.Vaughan Pierce, Head of ESG - Pick n Pay
His pigs are eating for nothing and they are very happy, as are we!Vaughan Pierce, Head of ESG - Pick n Pay
For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article
Source : @PicknPay/Twitter
