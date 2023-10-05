Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Trade and Transport Corridor consultant, Barbara Mommen.
The CEO of Transnet's Freight Rail division (TFR) has become the latest top executive to resign from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.
Siza Mzimela's announcement comes days after both Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini said they were stepping down.
RELATED: Transnet, TFR CEOs lose political cover: ‘They CLEARLY weren't on top of things’
Transnet has appointed Russel Baatjies (fmr Managing Executive for the Cape Corridor) in an acting capacity with effect from 1 November and says a recruitment process for a permanent Chief Executive is underway.
[Media Statement] @ReliableTFR Chief Executive, Ms Sizakele Mzimela, will be leaving the company at the end of October 2023. Ms Mzimela joined TFR - the biggest operating division of Transnet - in April 2020.' Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) October 5, 2023
Transnet has appointed Russell Baatjies as acting TFR CE with effect… pic.twitter.com/XNGDRyAbju
The leadership exodus comes amid vociferous complaints about a continued deterioration in Transnet's services.
RELATED: Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Barbara Mommen, a Trade and Transport Corridor consultant.
Some of my colleagues are saying it's three years too late, which is really sad because the losses to industry and to businesses generally over the last three years with the decline of service in Transnet - both rail and ports - has been significant.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
Mommen says blame is due at all levels of the logistics company, from the board to the CEO to senior management.
It is even more complex than that, she adds.
Even at middle and junior management levels, quite simply we've seen that people do not have sufficient experience to deal with the kind of crisis they've had over the past five years... This is not a new problem - the rail service has deteriorated over the last five years, but the last three years have been significant.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
The big question is where Transnet goes from here.
Rightly or wrongly, she says, the parallels with Eskom can't be ignored.
I think the kind of challenge that will be faced by new management will in fact be as difficult... Whoever takes over will have to be really smart, and bulletproof.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
This means that there has to be some sort of really rapid response taken by government... If one looks at the March 31st losses of R5.7 billion... we're now sitting in October - why was that not dealt with in March?Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
That's partly one of our problems, that our government has been very slow to act on any of these issues simply because of, and I have to say it, cadre deployment. It's not that I think the people in Transnet can't do their jobs; I think that a lot of them are hamstrung by the kinds of executive decisions that have been made.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
Scroll up to listen to Mommen's analysis
More from Business
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact
The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates
The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.Read More
Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030
Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.Read More
Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector
"What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng.Read More
Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year
Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.Read More
How AI-driven geysers could cut your energy costs AND reduce loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jon Kornik, co-founder and CEO of smart energy company Plentify.Read More
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact
The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.Read More
It's not just eggs, EVERYTHING is getting expensive
The price of eggs has soared thanks to avian flu, but that’s not the only food price that is skyrocketing.Read More
Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030
Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.Read More
How do we stop pens-down parties when drinking alcohol has been glorified?
When the school year comes to an end student have taken to throwing infamous pens-down parties, often with terrible consequences.Read More
[WATCH]: Couple of the year! Woman praised for aiding hubby's road to recovery
The couple shared a heartbreaking video that will make you cry.Read More
Creches and compassion are key to keeping pregnant learners in school in SA
In order to continue with their education, pregnant learners need support from their schools.Read More
Ethics Committee clearing State Capture implicated MPs is ‘a slap in the face’
Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics has cleared four members of parliament named in the State Capture report.Read More
[LISTEN] Cape Town takes home the title of seventh-best city in the world!
In addition, Cape Town has been named the fourth-best large city in the worldRead More
The good, bad and ugly: Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis gives City updates
Kfm Mornings catches up with Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis who tells us what the City's done for us so far.Read More
More from Politics
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert
More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls
This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.Read More
ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter
Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.Read More
'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration
Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.Read More
Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.Read More
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country
Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.Read More
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'
On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.Read More
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa
The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.Read More
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'
Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.Read More