Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'

5 October 2023 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Pravin Gordhan
The Money Show
Siza Mzimela
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Transnet Freight Rail
DPE

Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Trade and Transport Corridor consultant, Barbara Mommen.

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The CEO of Transnet's Freight Rail division (TFR) has become the latest top executive to resign from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.

Siza Mzimela's announcement comes days after both Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini said they were stepping down.

RELATED: Transnet, TFR CEOs lose political cover: ‘They CLEARLY weren't on top of things’

Transnet has appointed Russel Baatjies (fmr Managing Executive for the Cape Corridor) in an acting capacity with effect from 1 November and says a recruitment process for a permanent Chief Executive is underway.

The leadership exodus comes amid vociferous complaints about a continued deterioration in Transnet's services.

RELATED: Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Barbara Mommen, a Trade and Transport Corridor consultant.

Some of my colleagues are saying it's three years too late, which is really sad because the losses to industry and to businesses generally over the last three years with the decline of service in Transnet - both rail and ports - has been significant.

Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant

Mommen says blame is due at all levels of the logistics company, from the board to the CEO to senior management.

It is even more complex than that, she adds.

Even at middle and junior management levels, quite simply we've seen that people do not have sufficient experience to deal with the kind of crisis they've had over the past five years... This is not a new problem - the rail service has deteriorated over the last five years, but the last three years have been significant.

Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant

The big question is where Transnet goes from here.

Rightly or wrongly, she says, the parallels with Eskom can't be ignored.

I think the kind of challenge that will be faced by new management will in fact be as difficult... Whoever takes over will have to be really smart, and bulletproof.

Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant

This means that there has to be some sort of really rapid response taken by government... If one looks at the March 31st losses of R5.7 billion... we're now sitting in October - why was that not dealt with in March?

Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant

That's partly one of our problems, that our government has been very slow to act on any of these issues simply because of, and I have to say it, cadre deployment. It's not that I think the people in Transnet can't do their jobs; I think that a lot of them are hamstrung by the kinds of executive decisions that have been made.

Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant

Scroll up to listen to Mommen's analysis




