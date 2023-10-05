Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Raymond Phillips, commodities trader at RMB.
Oil prices plunged on Thursday amid concern about elevated interest rates, which would prompt lower demand.
The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.
The price of crude oil had shot up since July, with some analysts predicting it could reach $100 a barrel.
Bruce Whitfield asks RMB commodities trader Raymond Phillips to explain the sudden drop.
Ithas been pretty volatile and the volatility has been to the downside... The main drivers are all on the macro side, which is something we're not used to. The global growth situation is on everyone's minds, and driven by the oil traders out there.Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader - RMB
It is an expectation-driven phenomenon then summarises Whitfield, with the negativity not coming from demand, for example from OPEC+ which was threatening to cut supply even further.
We've got bond markets pointing towards higher interest rates taking money out of the economy, possibly pushing some economies into recession... and that then implies less demand for oil into the future, hence possibly the drop-off?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The worry is on the demand side at the moment, Phillips concurs.
"I think it originated from this latest theme of higher for longer (interest rates), and that obviously had a feed-through into these oil markets right now."
Listen to the conversation in the interview audio at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lnzyx/lnzyx1603/lnzyx160300388/53601999-crank-balanced-beam-pumping-unit-in-the-oil-field.jpg
