Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions
Despite their shaky start to the season, Kaizer Chief have opted for a new business venture.
The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.
Kaizer Chiefs is known for venturing out with their branding so this wasn’t all too surprising.
The launch did however get a mixed reception from fans given the team less-than-stellar performance.
Go jewa it’s definitely their brand' Gubz (@VhoGubz) October 2, 2023
Trophy 🏆 yona ekae..' Gretchy (@Gretchen_Ndou) October 2, 2023
Thats what they are good at. Since they are not good on the pitch let them convert into a supermarket and stay away from football' Tinyiko MkhuluBae (@tinyikobaloyi) October 2, 2023
If there's one team that enjoys getting chowed....' Wolf of Small Street 🎙️ (@afro_tez) October 2, 2023
They don't have trophies to display so they decides to display chips🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B8JhQDhk4U' Petro (@Petro_Squell) October 2, 2023
Many social media users believe the team missed a major opportunity to call it ‘Kaizer Chips’.
Kaizer Chips tagline would’ve slapped 😅' Eddie Khumo 🇿🇦 (@Eddie_Khumo) October 2, 2023
They don't have trophies to display so they decides to display chips🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B8JhQDhk4U' Petro (@Petro_Squell) October 2, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions
Source : https://twitter.com/iDiskiTimes/status/1708816275110027710/photo/1
