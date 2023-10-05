



Despite their shaky start to the season, Kaizer Chief have opted for a new business venture.

The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.

Kaizer Chiefs is known for venturing out with their branding so this wasn’t all too surprising.

The launch did however get a mixed reception from fans given the team less-than-stellar performance.

Go jewa it’s definitely their brand ' Gubz (@VhoGubz) October 2, 2023

Trophy 🏆 yona ekae.. ' Gretchy (@Gretchen_Ndou) October 2, 2023

Thats what they are good at. Since they are not good on the pitch let them convert into a supermarket and stay away from football ' Tinyiko MkhuluBae (@tinyikobaloyi) October 2, 2023

If there's one team that enjoys getting chowed.... ' Wolf of Small Street 🎙️ (@afro_tez) October 2, 2023

They don't have trophies to display so they decides to display chips🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B8JhQDhk4U ' Petro (@Petro_Squell) October 2, 2023

Many social media users believe the team missed a major opportunity to call it ‘Kaizer Chips’.

Kaizer Chips tagline would’ve slapped 😅 ' Eddie Khumo 🇿🇦 (@Eddie_Khumo) October 2, 2023

They don't have trophies to display so they decides to display chips🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B8JhQDhk4U ' Petro (@Petro_Squell) October 2, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions