Latest Local
Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030 Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 2:15 PM
How do we stop pens-down parties when drinking alcohol has been glorified? When the school year comes to an end student have taken to throwing infamous pens-down parties, often with terrible consequences. 5 October 2023 1:36 PM
[WATCH]: Couple of the year! Woman praised for aiding hubby's road to recovery The couple shared a heartbreaking video that will make you cry. 5 October 2023 12:34 PM
View all Local
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their applicat... 5 October 2023 6:35 AM
View all Politics
Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector "What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng. 5 October 2023 8:39 AM
Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its a... 5 October 2023 6:25 AM
How AI-driven geysers could cut your energy costs AND reduce loadshedding Bruce Whitfield interviews Jon Kornik, co-founder and CEO of smart energy company Plentify. 4 October 2023 9:35 PM
View all Business
Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak. 5 October 2023 2:49 PM
Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He’s destroyed me' Intimate partner sexual violence can have the same impact on victims as stranger rape, but it usually is not taken as seriously. 5 October 2023 1:24 PM
Stress balls work! But are you using it correctly to feel relaxed? Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to use stress balls correctly and the benefits of them too. 5 October 2023 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’ FIFA has upped the ante (and the confusion) for the 2030 World Cup. 5 October 2023 2:18 PM
[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims When you take a closer look of the video, our captain is not sleeping but looking down during the broadcast. 5 October 2023 12:20 PM
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp calls for replay with Tottenham after VAR chaos Match officials confirm 'human error' after Liverpool’s Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspurs was disallowed. 5 October 2023 12:12 PM
View all Sport
Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose' Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop! 5 October 2023 1:56 PM
'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics Enjoy South African classics, performed by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and Karen Kortje. 5 October 2023 12:23 PM
On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do” Yes! This song is 61 years old, today! 5 October 2023 10:22 AM
View all Entertainment
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
How Nobel prize in medicine winners were integral to developing COVID vaccines The Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to mRNA pioneers whose discovery was integral to COVID vaccine development 4 October 2023 12:34 PM
Five things that the west doesn’t understand about China’s foreign policy China’s actions can often surprise the west, which can come from a lack of understanding of their foreign policy. 4 October 2023 12:20 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Fighter pilot shares his rules for making tough decisions Ian Mann discusses the Wall Street Journal bestseller 'The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Mak... 3 October 2023 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions

5 October 2023 2:49 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.

Despite their shaky start to the season, Kaizer Chief have opted for a new business venture.

The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.

Kaizer Chiefs is known for venturing out with their branding so this wasn’t all too surprising.

The launch did however get a mixed reception from fans given the team less-than-stellar performance.

Many social media users believe the team missed a major opportunity to call it ‘Kaizer Chips’.


This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions




5 October 2023 2:49 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Why partner sexual violence is as serious as stranger rape: 'He’s destroyed me'

5 October 2023 1:24 PM

Intimate partner sexual violence can have the same impact on victims as stranger rape, but it usually is not taken as seriously.

Image source: 123RF by eevl

Stress balls work! But are you using it correctly to feel relaxed?

5 October 2023 10:30 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to use stress balls correctly and the benefits of them too.

Photo: Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

It's no yolk! Stores are rationing eggs. Here are some eggcellent substitutes

5 October 2023 9:51 AM

Some major retailers are rationing egg sales due to the avian flu outbreak. An expert shares ways to replace eggs in your diet.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.

Lotto results: Wednesday, 4 October 2023

5 October 2023 5:21 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Screengrab from The Crazy Store "How to be the next big thing" video on TikTok

Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy?

4 October 2023 9:30 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Does buying house brands lead to a cheaper grocery basket?

4 October 2023 4:53 PM

To try and get the best deal on groceries, many of us will compare prices across stores, but it can be challenging to find all the best deals.

Image by: svklimkin from Pixabay

Car Feature: Tips you need to know before shopping at a car auction

4 October 2023 3:37 PM

Buying a car on auction can be risky, but if you go in well-prepared, it can also be extremely rewarding.

Madonna shares a update on her health. Photo: Twitter/Madonna

The Madonna Squat Challenge is taking TikTok by storm, here’s how to do it

4 October 2023 3:06 PM

Channeling pop icon Madonna, the unique and challenging routine takes inspiration from the singer’s dance moves during one of her performances.

Trans rights / Pexels: Lisett Kruusimäe

[LISTEN] The importance of humanising gender diversity: 'You have to be you'

4 October 2023 2:35 PM

While some may argue that South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, the lived reality is vastly different.

Screengrab from Instagram @petstylistt, Mehmet Gunes

[WATCH] 'Pet stylist' Mehmet Gunes goes viral for grooming cute canines

4 October 2023 12:15 PM

Mehmet Gunes' clients are cute when they arrive and even cuter when they leave his salon!

EWN Highlights

McGregor finally accessible following destructive WC floods

5 October 2023 4:28 PM

Sonia Mbele fails to pitch in court, again

5 October 2023 4:14 PM

ActionSA: Ekurhuleni's R4bn debt poses risk of placing city under administration

5 October 2023 4:08 PM

