



Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

In addition to the price of eggs being very high, some retailers are also rationing supplies because of the scarcity.

However, this is not the only food item that is becoming inaccessible.

One listener emailed in that the cost of potatoes increased by R40 in the space of a week.

Another said that Milo now costs 46% more than it used to at Checkers.

Even if you don’t keep track of the exact price… you must know when you get to the till. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

A combination of egg shortages, loadshedding, and fuel prices means a weekly grocery shop can put a serious dent in our wallets.

This sadly means many of us are having to change our habits and diets just to try and get by and manage the astronomical prices.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : It's not just eggs, EVERYTHING is getting expensive