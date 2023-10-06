39 roads in WC remain closed 10 days after heavy rain, flooding





CAPE TOWN - About 39 roads in the Western Cape remain closed as a result of the Heritage Day long weekend storms.

A cut-off low storm system lashed the province over that weekend, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

Mopping-up operations are still taking place 10 days after the storm hit.

On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gave a short update on the status of some of the major roads in the province in the aftermath of that storm.

Winde said that while, in some instances, the closures were partial, with a stop-and-go system in place, others are completely closed off.

"At Botrivier where the N2 is closed, it is a major washaway. Engineers are busy assessing some of the areas which still have to dry out before we can get a proper assessment."

Winde added that there were no quick fixes.

He said it was best to make sure that the repairs the roadways were undergoing now would be able to withstand similar harsh weather conditions in the future.

"The opportunity is to build back with more volume underneath those roadways because we know with climate change we are having more rain in a shorter period of time so we need to be able to deal with that water flow. Let's make sure that that road wash away actually helps us going forward into the future."

