Police hunting 15 suspects after Durban cash-in-transit heist
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for 15 criminals after a cash-in-transit heist near KwaMashu township in Durban.
The truck came under attack while travelling from KwaDukuza to Westville on Thursday.
The driver stopped on the side of the road and surrendered after the criminals started shooting at the vehicle.
They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and two guns belonging to the two cash-in-transit guards.
Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said that their team responded to the emergency on Thursday night.
"They found a cash-in-transit vehicle on the national route facing southbound which was alight. They quickly assessed the guards and found that fortunately they had sustained only minor injuries and they refused further medical attention."
