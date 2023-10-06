'Our borders haven't been properly managed since 1994' - Minister Motsoaledi
Bongani Bingwa interviews Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the Border Management Authority (BMA) which seeks to better manage South Africa's borders and prevent undocumented foreign nationals from entering the country.
The BMA aims to curb corruption, illegal migration, human smuggling and trafficking, promises Ramaphosa.
Motsoaledi says that, since 1994, our borders have not been controlled in an acceptable manner, which is why the BMA is so important.
The BMA introduces dedicated border guards and does away with soldiers.
RELATED: SA's border management rests on the Border Management Authority's shouldersi
TODAY: President @CyrilRamaphosa presides over the launch of the Border Management Authority #BMA in Musina, Limpopo, following its formalisation as a Schedule 3(A) Public Entity on 1 April 2023.' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 5, 2023
The establishment of the BMA means that South Africa now has an integrated border… pic.twitter.com/ud30JP74da
RELATED: BMA commissioner wants to address the issue of SA's porous borders
Since 1994, we're not managing our borders as a country should.Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
When a soldier gets into action, the action is that of killing.Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
