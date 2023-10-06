[PREVIEW] Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' is the perfect kid-friendly spooky movie
Just in time for Halloween, Disney has a new kid-friendly spooky movie.
Inspired by the classic theme park ride, ‘Haunted Mansion’ tells the story of a single mom who hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise spirits from her newly bought mansion.
This was after she and her nine-year-old son discovered the mansion was inhabited by ghosts.
This is Disney’s second attempt at making a fun movie inspired by its theme park ride; ‘The Haunted Mansion’ (2003) stars Eddie Murphy.
The latest adaptation takes the tale in a different kooky direction.
The new film’s star-studded cast includes Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis, to name a few.
The film has a PG-13 rating for violence, scary scenes, and supernatural elements, making it the perfect spooky, yet family-friendly film.
'Haunted Mansion' is available to stream on Disney+.
Watch the movie trailer below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' is the perfect kid-friendly spooky movie
Source : https://youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8?si=MPDizOeECcWVxcsW
