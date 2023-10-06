2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists
It's Radio Awards time again and this year Primedia Broadcasting stations (947, Kfm, CapeTalk, 702, EWN) scooped up 39 nominations across these categories.
Afternoon drive presenter
Kfm 94.5: Carl Wastie
947: Thando Thabethe
Afternoon drive show
947: Drvie with Thando
Kfm 94.5: The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie
Breakfast show presenter
947: Anele Mdoda
567: CapeTalk: Lester Kiewit
Kfm 94.5: Darren Simpson
Breakfast show
947: Anele and the Club on 947
Kfm 94.5: Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
Business and finance show
702 and 567 CapeTalk: The Money Show
Community project
702: David Sejobe cycling to Venda
947: Truck of love
947: Help my mommy
Content producer
Kfm 94.5: Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs
Content producers: Jeanne Michel, Brad O'Regan and Rameez Khan
Kfm 94.5: The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie
Content producers: Petrus Botha and Ashley Muller
Daytime show
702: The Midday Report
947: Afternoons with Zweli
Field news reporter
702: Nhlanhla Mabaso
EWN: Bernadette Wicks
Multi-channel promotion
947: 947 School invasion
947: Marawa Sports Worldwide on 947
Kfm 94.5: Kfm Best of the Cape Awards
News and actuality
702: 702 Drive with John Perlman
702: The Clement Manyathela Show
News Bulletin Reader
947: Thembekile Mrototo
Night-time show
702: The Aubrey Masango Show
947: Daybreak with Nick Explicit
Podcast
Kfm 94.5: Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson prank calls
Promotions stunt/event (combined)
702: David Sejobe cycling to Venda
947: School invasion
Kfm 94.5: Feeding our future radiothon
Radio documentary
EWN: Inside EWN: Mia Lindeque
Radio innovation
Kfm 94.5: Checkers Sixty60 Bot
Kfm 94.5: Kfm Mystery Mic with Carl Wastie
947: School invasion
Sports presenter
947: Robert Marawa
Station imaging
947
Weekend radio show
Kfm 94.5 Kfm Top 40 with Carl Wastie
Congratulations to all those nominated - here's to exceptionally hard work!
This article first appeared on KFM : 2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists
