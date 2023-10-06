Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare





Kevin Spacey was taken to hospital after suffering heart attack symptoms at the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan.

After being rushed to hospital and examined by doctors, Spacey was given the 'all-clear' with reports confirming that he did not suffer a heart attack.

The House of Cards actor suspected a heart attack when his left arm went "numb for about eight seconds", but it turned out to be nothing serious.

I experienced something here today that was unexpected. I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds. I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the [...] medical centre. I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI. Everything turned out to be completely normal. Kevin Spacey, Actor - Hollywood

Spacey also said that this experience showed him how "fragile" life is.

I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious. But it also made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is – for all of us. Kevin Spacey, Actor - Hollywood

While Spacey deals with the fragility of life, the internet had mixed reactions to this news as the Oscar winner was accused of sexual assault.

Spacey denied nine charges of sexual assault, which he allegedly committed between 2001 and 2013.

Over the course of the trial at Southwark Crown Court earlier this year, each of Spacey’s four accusers gave evidence, describing him as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting”.

On 26 July, the jury found Spacey not guilty of all charges.

