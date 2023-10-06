SA teacher who was allegedly abused in China now safe in Germany - Dirco
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that a South African teacher who was allegedly abused and stranded in China had left the country.
The department said that Nolusindiso Hleko was now safely in Germany and was receiving support from the South African embassy.
Hleko uploaded a video to her YouTube page on Thursday detailing her harrowing experience at a preschool in China.
In a four-minute YouTube video titled My Worst Year Abroad, Hleko is seen with a swollen left black eye.
Hleko said that in August she got into a professional disagreement with the human resources manager at a school she was employed at in Shanghai, southeast of China.
She said that during the argument, the man punched her.
"They told me that if I talk to anybody or go to the media about the situation that they would sue me or that I would have to go to jail and get deported. They also threatened to put me on some teacher's blacklist in China so that I would never get a job in China."
Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, said that Hleko eventually managed to find her way out of China to Germany.
Monyela has urged South Africans living abroad to make use of the country’s embassies if they need any assistance.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA teacher who was allegedly abused in China now safe in Germany - Dirco
