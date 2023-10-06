For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Africa Melane speaks to Afrika Tikkun Bambanani CEO Theresa Michael about their 444 Early Childhood Development campaign.
The campaign streamlines teaching - volunteers go into rural areas, upskill teachers, implement the curriculum and provide resources to build centres.
We have 200 centres across South Africa that, over the past three years, we have gone into. That includes 12 000 children and over 1200 teachers.Theresa Michael, CEO – Afrika Tikkun Bambanani
Afrika Tikkun Bambanani is calling on South Africans to support at least one child with a donation of R444.
Your donation will support the child for a full school year in 2024.
The group is hoping to support 20 000 children next year with the help of the campaign.
... 81% of grade four learners cannot read for meaning in any language, that stems from the foundation. The ages of two to six are the most fundamental years, so if you don’t provide them with the skills to read at that age, it is then too late.Theresa Michael, CEO – Afrika Tikkun Bambanani
To donate, please visit www.afrikatikkun.org.
This article first appeared on 947 : For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jovannig/jovannig1501/jovannig150100468/35482643-row-of-students-in-a-primary-interracial-classroom-afro-american-girl-paying-attention-to-the-teache.jpg
