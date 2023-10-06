An African Dream! Vicky Sampson teams up with Black Coffee for remix of hit song
Lester Kiewit interviews Vicky Sampson, South African singer and musician.
Almost 30 years later and _My African Dream _continues to leave a mark on the heart's of South Africans.
How do you make a hit that's stood the test of time any better, question Kiewit, by adding another legendary South African to the mix.
Sampson has teamed up with South African DJ Black Coffee to add a new 'flavour and feel', which is expected to be released within the next year.
There are many young people who need to be brought into the African Dream.Vicky Sampson, South African singer and musician
If you'd like to see Sampson live, our CapeTalk Classics is just the place to do it!
CapeTalk is turning 26 on the 14th of October! That’s 26 years of great conversations, music, special moments, and world-class radio.
To celebrate, we’re championing all the South African hits and songs you love at CapeTalk Classics, 22 October, at Cabo Beach Club.
Join us for a spectacular pool-side celebration with your favourite local artists; Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and the CapeTalk Classics Band, all performing stunning and nostalgic Mzansi melodies.
Tickets range from R280 for general access to R375 for seated spots, which are unreserved.
If you plan on celebrating with family or friends, you can book a six-seater lounge pocket for R2000.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
