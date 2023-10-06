An African Dream! Vicky Sampson teams up with Black Coffee for remix of hit song





Lester Kiewit interviews Vicky Sampson, South African singer and musician.

Almost 30 years later and _My African Dream _continues to leave a mark on the heart's of South Africans.

How do you make a hit that's stood the test of time any better, question Kiewit, by adding another legendary South African to the mix.

Sampson has teamed up with South African DJ Black Coffee to add a new 'flavour and feel', which is expected to be released within the next year.

There are many young people who need to be brought into the African Dream. Vicky Sampson, South African singer and musician

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.